BOLLYWOOD

News

Kangana to meet Maharashtra Governor Koshyari on Sunday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Amid rising tension between Kangana Ranaut and the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, the Bollywood actress plans to meet Maharashtra Governor...
Read more

Sushant is just being targeted: Friend Yuvraj S. Singh

News Glamsham Editorial - 0

Kangana says she became a drug addict once in old viral video

News Glamsham Editorial - 0

Manoj Bajpayee starts dubbing for 'The Family Man 2'

News Glamsham Editorial - 0

SRK and Deepika to star in Tamil hitmaker Atlee's next?

News Glamsham Editorial - 0

HOLLYWOOD

Don't Worry Darling: Harry Styles to feature in Olivia Wilde's thriller

Don’t Worry Darling: Harry Styles to feature in Olivia Wilde’s thriller

Omkar Padte - 0
Harry Styles has been roped in for upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling from director Olivia Wilde
Netflix' Hubie Halloween trailer: Adam Sandler's quirky dialogues

Netflix’ Hubie Halloween trailer: Adam Sandler’s quirky dialogues

Omkar Padte - 0
The trailer for Netflix' horror-comedy Hubie Halloween is out now. The streaming giant shared the first official trailer on Thursday featuring Adam Sandler
Will Smith joins 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast for an emotional reunion

Will Smith joins ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast for an...

Home 1

Ellie Goulding: Would love to do a tour in India

David Guetta and Sia unleash ninth collaboration, ‘Let’s Love’

David Guetta and Sia unleash ninth collaboration, ‘Let’s Love’

Home 2

Tom Hanks resumes shooting Elvis Presley film

TV

A fan gifts Mahira Sharma a lovely diamond ring

A fan gifts Mahira Sharma a lovely diamond ring

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mahira Sharma enjoys an amazing fan following. After participating in the reality show, she earned herself a fandom that has been quite strong.
Vishal Vashishtha

TV star Vishal Vashishtha’s first negative role is smart, impulsive and...

Humko Tum Mil Gaye teaser Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar look adorable together as lovers

Humko Tum Mil Gaye teaser: Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar look...

Sidharth Shukla wins hearts with his motivational message for his fans

Sidharth Shukla wins hearts with his motivational message for his fans

Asim Riaz all suited up from the BTS pictures of Afsos Karoge

Asim Riaz all suited up from the BTS pictures of Afsos...

Home 3

Neha Dhupia happy to be back on set for ‘Roadies’

OTT NEWS

More

    OTT REVIEWS

    More

      REGIONAL

      Glamsham.com - © 2020
      Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks