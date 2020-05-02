Don’t Worry Darling: Harry Styles to feature in Olivia Wilde’s thriller
Harry Styles has been roped in for upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling from director Olivia Wilde
Netflix’ Hubie Halloween trailer: Adam Sandler’s quirky dialogues
The trailer for Netflix' horror-comedy Hubie Halloween is out now. The streaming giant shared the first official trailer on Thursday featuring Adam Sandler
A fan gifts Mahira Sharma a lovely diamond ring
Mahira Sharma enjoys an amazing fan following. After participating in the reality show, she earned herself a fandom that has been quite strong.