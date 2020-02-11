WP_Header

BOLLYWOOD

HOLLYWOOD

Miley Cyrus’ performance on Pink Floyd’s classic will blow your mind

P Omkar -
Miley Cyrus has taken her fans by surprise with her performance of Pink Floyd’s 1975 classic 'Wish You Were Here' on 'Saturday...
Madonna to donate protective masks

Madonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails...

P Omkar -
Madonna has partnered with Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Van Jones, Bob Kraft and Jay-Z joining the REFORM Alliance's effort to send personal protective equipment
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Elton John

Lady Gaga teases collaboration with Ariana Grande & Elton John

Ed Sheeran to pay full wages of workers in his restaurant

OneRepublic’s new song ‘Better days’ written, recorded in quarantine

Alicia Keys wasn’t ready for second child in 2014

OTT

Review

‘Panchayat’ movie review 3.5/5: Sly, Quirky & Desi Laughter

V Vishal -
Review of PANCHAYAT is here. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the web series created by TVF (The Viral Fever) stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav & Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.
Kunal Kemmu croons to Ranbir Kapoor’s songs

News Glamsham Editorial -

Mukul Dev: Got to portray a ‘real evil man’ in ‘State Of Siege: 26/11’

News Glamsham Editorial -

Here’s why ‘Four More Shots Please’ is one of the most awaited OTT shows!

News Glamsham Editorial -

Ava DuVernay, Netflix win defamation suit

News Glamsham Editorial -

LYRICS

TV

MOVIE REVIEW

REGIONAL

regional news

Prabhas gives 4 crore for fight against COVID-19

Glamsham Editorial -
Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS) "Baahubali" actor Prabhas became the latest Telugu star to donate for the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic.
regional news

Chiranjeevi’s cheeky reply to director Puri Jagannath on Twitter

Glamsham Editorial -
Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS) Ever since Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi joined Twitter, there has been constant posts from his fans, colleagues and friends in the industry.
Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, Telugu star Ram Charan to donate 70lakh as COVID-19 aid

regional news Glamsham Editorial -
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, another Telugu superstar, Ram Charan, has decided to donate to the government's relief fund to battle the COVID 19 pandemic. He will be donating Rs 70 lakh.

Pawan Kalyan to donate 2 crore to govt relief fund amid COVID-19 pandemic

regional news Glamsham Editorial -
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has announced that he will donate a sum of Rs 2 crores to the government's relief fund as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahesh Babu wishes his fans a very happy Ugadi, urges everyone to stay safe

regional news Glamsham Editorial -
Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most influential actors with a Pan Indian following. Earlier, on occasion Ugadi, the actor shared a post on social media wishing everyone and at the same time emphasising

Chiranjeevi sees mega number of followers within a day of joining Insta, Twitter

regional news Glamsham Editorial -
Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS) Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is finally on social media and his following is, not surprisingly, phenomenal already. In less than 24 hours that he joined Twitter and Instagram on the occasion of Ugadi -- the Telugu new year -- on Wednesday, he has managed to garnered mega numbers.

INSTAGRAM

