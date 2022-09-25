scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodBox Office

Dhokha Round D Corner promises a profitable investment for the makers

By Glamsham Editorial
Dhokha Round D Corner promises a profitable investment for the makers
R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar in Kookie Gulati's Dhokha-Round D Corner

Filmmaker Kookie Gulati recently brought audiences a pacy, edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’. The multi-perspective thriller starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana was profitable on its very first day and was off to a great start; raking in 1.25 Crore on Day 1.

Along with the film’s satellite rights and OTT rights, ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ is turning out to be a profitable investment for the makers and things only look brighter for the film here on.

The suspense drama is based on a day in the life of an urban couple and takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing shades of grey in each character.

Produced by T-Series, ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’ starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhvan, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana and directed by Kookie Gulati released nationwide on the 23rd September 2022.

Previous articleRahane asks Jaiswal to go off the field for indiscipline during 2022 Duleep Trophy final
Next article‘Chhello Show’: A bolt from the blue
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Kiara Advani

Pragya Jaiswal

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US