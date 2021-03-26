ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Box Office

‘Mumbai Saga’ manages 13.43cr B.O. in 6 days

The box office performance of the latest Bollywood biggie "Mumbai Saga" has been low despite all the hype, and the film trade blames the Covid-19 pandemic

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai Saga Poster
Mumbai Saga Poster
ADVERTISEMENT

The box office performance of the latest Bollywood biggie “Mumbai Saga” has been low despite all the hype, and the film trade blames the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sanjay Gupta directorial hit theatres on March 19 and has managed to collect Rs 13.43 crore in its first six days.

Sharing the figures on Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#MumbaiSaga underperforms, despite positive word of mouth… The #Hindi markets – #Maharashtra specifically – are affected due to #Covid-19 pandemic… Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr, Wed 90 lakh, Thu 83 lakh. Total: Rs 13.43 cr. #India biz.”

“Mumbai Saga” features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amole Gupte, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the pandemic, India reported 59,118 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since October, 2020, which took the total tally to 1,18,46,652 on Friday. Cases have been increasing by leaps and bounds over the past two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRishi Kapoor & Neetu Singh used to call each other ‘Bob’!
Next article‘Luka Chuppi’ director to produce rom-com ‘Ittu Si Baat’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

'Kaise juda rahe' music video shot like a movie: Siddharth Gupta

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Gupta appears in the music video of Stebin Ben and Sonna Rele's new song "Kaise juda rahe", which...
Read more
Sports

National shooting meet postponed due to rising Corona cases

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced that it has postponed next month's National Championships....
Read more
News

Indie single ‘Jab the world’ in Top 50 rock radio charts

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Indian musician Vineet Singh Hukmani's recently-released single 'Jab the world' has burst into the DRT Top 50 rock radio charts
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Kaise juda rahe' music video shot like a movie: Siddharth Gupta

Benedict Cumberbatch on starring in and producing 'The Mauritanian'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 26 (IANS) English star Benedict Cumberbatch, who produces and stars in the upcoming film, "The Mauritanian", says he picked up the book...

National shooting meet postponed due to rising Corona cases

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced that it has postponed next month's National Championships....

England leg-spinner Rashid again traps Kohli

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli has been dismissed only four times in the seven limited-overs matches during England's ongoing tour...

Divyang Cricket League: Big wins for Satluj XI, Jhelum XI

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chandigarh, March 26 (IANS) Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Silent Heroes, and Jhelum XI registered wins on the second and penultimate day of the...

India win 2 more gold in shooting World Cup (Round-up)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Host India continued dominance of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, winning two more gold medals on...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates