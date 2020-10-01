10 years of Robot: Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai starrer Robot dialogues

Rajinikanth is known to have worked on a wide variety of projects in his career. Rajinikanth’s movies that are widely popular include Baasha, Kaala, Muthu, Petta, Robot, Sivaji, Kabali, etc. One of Rajinikanth’s movies that is hugely popular is Robot.
The film is known to be one of Bollywood’s most expensive and time-consuming films. The film stars Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles.
The story revolves around Dr. Vasi, a brilliant scientist, builds Chitti, a unique robot, who is programmed to protect mankind and also feel human emotions. Problems arise when Chitti falls in love with Dr. Vasi’s girlfriend.
" Irumbile Oru Idhaiyam " 🎶🎵❤️ #10YrsOfEpicEndhiranTheRobot #10YearsOfEnthiran #Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/JSpRK0N0JP— ❤️Sathya Priya❤️ (@SathyaPriya_Off) October 1, 2020