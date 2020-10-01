Home Bollywood Dialogues

10 years of Robot: Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai starrer Robot dialogues

On the occasion of 10 years of Robot, we have a list of Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai starrer Robot dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rajinikanth is known to have worked on a wide variety of projects in his career. Rajinikanth’s movies that are widely popular include Baasha, Kaala, Muthu, Petta, Robot, Sivaji, Kabali, etc. One of Rajinikanth’s movies that is hugely popular is Robot.

The film is known to be one of Bollywood’s most expensive and time-consuming films. The film stars Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles.

The story revolves around Dr. Vasi, a brilliant scientist, builds Chitti, a unique robot, who is programmed to protect mankind and also feel human emotions. Problems arise when Chitti falls in love with Dr. Vasi’s girlfriend.

Hello World I am Robot, Speed 1 terahertz, memory 1 zeta byte” – Rajinikanth
“Yeh Hai hamara Palace… yahan main hoon raja or tum ho rani.” – Rajinikanth
“Beautiful… Manushya ki banayi hui do hi cheez kamaal ki hai… Ek main doosri tum”- Rajinikanth
Kehte hain pyaar mein bado bado ka screw dheela ho jata hai dekho na mera bhi ho gaya” – Rajinikanth
“Mujh Mein feeling Nahe Hai… Manushya apnai bachao mein jhoot bol sakta hai yai main ne jaan liya”Rajinikanth
“Boy Friend Nahi.. My Toy Friend” – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
“Main dikhta ek insaan hoon par hoon ek machine”Rajinikanth
