12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

A film that changed the perception of the country towards the fashion industry and gave everyone a closer look at the lives of models, was Fashion. The film was released in 2008.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Fashion told the story of an aspiring model, as she navigated the cutthroat world of glamour. The film also featured Mughda Godse and a number of real-life models playing themselves. Both Kangana and Priyanka won Filmfare Awards for their performances in the film.

On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:

“Abhe jhandu … CD ke zamane mein purani cassette bajhana band kar” – Mugdha Godse

“Jitna kam sochogi … utna zyada kamaogi” – Mugdha Godse

“Log puri tarah se tab akele ho jaate hai jab apna hi saath choot jaata hai” – Priyanka Chopra

“Sapne jab tootte hai … unki goonj ka asar bahut gehra hota hai” – Priyanka Chopra

“Success ke bare mein wahi log lecture kyun dete hai … jinhone success kabhi dekhi nahi ho” – Priyanka Chopra

“Success ki seedi chadte huye jin logo se mulaqat hoti hai … wohi log phir se seedi utarte huye bhi milte hai” – Priyanka Chopra