12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

A film that changed the perception of the country towards the fashion industry and gave everyone a closer look at the lives of models, was Fashion. The film was released in 2008.
Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Fashion told the story of an aspiring model, as she navigated the cutthroat world of glamour. The film also featured Mughda Godse and a number of real-life models playing themselves. Both Kangana and Priyanka won Filmfare Awards for their performances in the film.
#12yearsOfFashion Always humbled by the love showered on the film. A big thanks to the Star Cast & the entire technical team.🙏 #jalwa @priyankachopra @KanganaTeam @ronniescrewvala, @mugdhagodse267 @ArjanTalkin @arbaazSkhan @rohitroy500 @salim_merchant @samirsoni123 @Sulaiman pic.twitter.com/uxSXeRz6LB— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 29, 2020