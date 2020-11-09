13 years of Om Shanti Om: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s memorable dialogues that remain in our hearts

“Itni Shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ke har zarre ne mujhe tumse Milane ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki…agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” This dialogue from the iconic Om Shanti Om which completed 13 years today.
Om Shanti Om is one of the most memorable movies of Shah Rukh Khan. With colorful dance sequences, quintessential Bollywood melodrama, the charm of SRK and cameos by scores of stars, the script, screenplay, music and Om Shanti Om dialogues has been popular amongst movie buffs right from the time of its release.
From SRK’s six pack abs and the celebration of Bollywood in the song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ to Deepika Padukone’s memorable debut and the melodious songs, Om Shanti Om was one of biggest commercial successes of the decade back then.
Here’s to an iconic film, which taught us that true love and dreams travel beyond time! ✨— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 9, 2020
Celebrating #13YearsOfOmShantiOm and its magic.@iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheFarahKhan @shreyastalpade1 @rampalarjun @KirronKherBJP @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani pic.twitter.com/pYd7oCK2kn