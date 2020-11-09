Advtg.
Bollywood Dialogues

13 years of Om Shanti Om: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s memorable dialogues that remain in our hearts

On the occasion of 13 years of Om Shanti Om, we have list of memorable dialogues of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om.

By Shweta Ghadashi
13 years of Om Shanti Om Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's memorable dialogues that remain in our hearts

“Itni Shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ke har zarre ne mujhe tumse Milane ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki…agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” This dialogue from the iconic Om Shanti Om which completed 13 years today.

Om Shanti Om is one of the most memorable movies of Shah Rukh Khan. With colorful dance sequences, quintessential Bollywood melodrama, the charm of SRK and cameos by scores of stars, the script, screenplay, music and Om Shanti Om dialogues has been popular amongst movie buffs right from the time of its release.

From SRK’s six pack abs and the celebration of Bollywood in the song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ to Deepika Padukone’s memorable debut and the melodious songs, Om Shanti Om was one of biggest commercial successes of the decade back then.



Hamari filmo ki tarah, hamari zindagi mein bhi end tak sab kuch thik hi ho jaata hai ... happy's ending
“Hamari filmo ki tarah, hamari zindagi mein bhi end tak sab kuch thik hi ho jaata hai … happy’s ending” – Shah Rukh Khan
Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu ... ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai ek chutki sindoor ... suhagan ke sarr ka taj hota hai ek chutki sindoor ... har aurat ka khwab hota hai ek chutki sindoor
“Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu … ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai ek chutki sindoor … suhagan ke sarr ka taj hota hai ek chutki sindoor … har aurat ka khwab hota hai ek chutki sindoor” – Deepika Padukone
Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai ... ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai
“Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai … ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai” – Shah Rukh Khan
I feel like king of the World.
“I feel like king of the World” – Shah Rukh Khan
Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho ... to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai
“Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai” – Shah Rukh Khan
You shot gun, me quick gun Murugun ... ati-pati-kati yenna rascala tu dai ... Mind It!
“You shot gun, me quick gun Murugun … ati-pati-kati yenna rascala tu dai … Mind It!” – Shah Rukh Khan
