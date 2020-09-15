2 years of Mitron: Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra starrer Mitron Dialogues

Mitron, starring Jackky Bhagnani in the lead role made its way into our heart, giving you a pep talk about love marriage versus arranged marriage and alot more. As the films marks its second anniversary, Jackky Bhagnani shared a clip from the dance rehersals from the popular song Kamariya.

Jackky penned a beautiful note on his social media saying, “2 years to #Mitron – revisiting the most amazing and fun memories. It will always be close to my heart. ❤️ Thank you soo muchh @nitinrkakkar sir for this, will always be grateful.

Kamariya #memories @kkamra @pratikgandhiofficial @_shivamparekh @beingmudassarkhan”

The carousel of videos that Jackky shared shows the fun times from the practice sessions of one of the most widely loved songs – Kamariya and how it’s become a cult song to be played every navratri.

The song has become a Garba Anthem and with Navratri approaching soon, this song is already star marked in everyone’s playlist. Kamariya has made an irreplaceable mark in our hearts!

The producer is currently in UK shooting for Bell Bottom and is also one of the first producer to resume work ticking all the boxes of safety and ensuring that the rules of the new normal are followed.

On the occasion of 2 years of Mitron, we have a list of Dialogues from the movie. Check out Mitron Dialogues below:

Neeraj Sood: Jai Jaiiii takiye mein matha gusa ke soya reh bus

Neeraj Sood: Kya ladka paida kiya hai tumane

Chhaya Vora: Sirf maine?

Paisa nahi hai to girlfriend ky banai lukhha

Pratik Gandhi: Wahhh jeb mein sirf 500 aur confidence modi jaisa

Pratik Gandhi: Ohoo dilwale teri dulhaniya udhar hai ye yeha kaam karati hai

Kritika Kamra: Sirf sharir se bade hue ho dimak abhi bhi bacche wala hai kisi kaam ke nahi ho tum

Jackky Bhagnani and Neeraj Sood: Is baar pass to ho jayega na bhai is baar pakka pass ho jaunga pappa itana confidence jo hain na thik nahi hai mai to kehta hu cheats lekar chala ja