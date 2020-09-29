Home Bollywood Dialogues

3 years of Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 comedy dialogues

On the occasion of 3 years of Judwaa 2, we have a list of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 comedy dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Audience loved Varun Dhawan in a smashing double role in Judrwaa 2. The film was a hit at the box office.

The 2017 flick, Judwaa 2, starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, and Varun Dhawan in the prominent roles. The action-comedy drama filled movie also stars Anupam Kher, Sachin Khedekar, Prachee Shah Paandya, Upasna Singh, and Rajpal Yadav in the supporting roles.

Judwaa 2 is a movie with a hilarious story that revolves around two twin brothers named, Prem and Raja who are separated at birth but are uniquely attached to each other through their reflexes. They meet each other as adults and set out to take down the underground smuggling world.

“Life mein main sirf do cheezon ki izzat karta hoon … ek maa aur doosra khana … kyun ki ek humein janam deti hai aur doosri humein zinda rakhti hai” – Varun Dhawan
“College mein aata hoon lekin lecture mein nahi aata hoon … six pack mein aata hoon lekin family pack mein nahi aata hoon … bus mein aata hoon lekin kisi ke bas mein nahi” – Varun Dhawan
“Dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi … pant mein aata hoon shirt mein nahi … cycle pe aata hoon gaadi mein nahi … aur sun langoth mein aata hoon shorts mein nahi” – Salman Khan
“Door se dekha toh Alia Bhatt … paas aakar dekha toh Mahesh Bhatt” – Anupam Kher
“Joh main bolta hoon, woh main karta hoon … aur joh main nahi bolta hoon, woh main WhatsApp karta hoon” – Varun Dhawan
“Pehli line mein panga … doosri line mein main nanga” – Varun Dhawan
“Raja ki izzat hai na koi Saundarya sabun ki tikiya nahi hai … joh tu gis-giske dho-dhoke phek daale” – Varun Dhawan
“Salamat hai har woh bete ka papa … jiske saath hai Ganpati Bappa” – Varun Dhawan
