4 Years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai’s Heart touching Romantic Dialogues

No other filmmaker captures love and longing like Karan Johar and his latest of offering is another gem in this department. ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ celebrates unrequited love in the best way possible.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is an Indian musical romantic film released in 2016. It is written, directed, and produced by Karan Johar. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai on the lead role with Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on supporting roles.
One cannot forget the beautiful pure friendship shared by Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor on screen.
The songs from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were an instant hit among the fans and film audience. There is a peppy number called The Break Up song, which makes you groove to its beats.
The romantic film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sees Alizeh losing her life in the end, but not before reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ayan. Even Ranbir’s current partner Alia Bhatt made a cameo in The Breakup Song.
A day after Kangana Ranaut highlighted the issue on Twitter, claiming that careless dumping of garbage harms the environment, Goa-based line producer Dilip Borkar, who had been hired by the Karan Johar production firm