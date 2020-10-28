4 Years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai’s Heart touching Romantic Dialogues

Advtg.

No other filmmaker captures love and longing like Karan Johar and his latest of offering is another gem in this department. ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ celebrates unrequited love in the best way possible.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is an Indian musical romantic film released in 2016. It is written, directed, and produced by Karan Johar. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai on the lead role with Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on supporting roles.

One cannot forget the beautiful pure friendship shared by Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor on screen.

The songs from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were an instant hit among the fans and film audience. There is a peppy number called The Break Up song, which makes you groove to its beats.

The romantic film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sees Alizeh losing her life in the end, but not before reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ayan. Even Ranbir’s current partner Alia Bhatt made a cameo in The Breakup Song.

To the hearts drenched in one-sided love, this film through its emphatic soundtrack & emotions feels like a warm embrace. Celebrating 4 years of love, friendship & heartbreak…celebrating #AeDilHaiMushkil today!❤️#4YearsOfADHM pic.twitter.com/UBY0HFgIdS — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) October 28, 2020

On the occasion of 4 years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, we have a list of heart touching dialogues from Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. Check out Ae Dil Hai Mushkil dialogues below:

“Aasaan hai kya aisi mohabbat karna … jiske badle mohabbat na mile” – Ranbir Kapoor

“Ajeeb kahani hai pyar aur dosti ke rishtey ki … pyar hamara hero, dosti hamari heroine” – Ranbir Kapoor

“Boyfriends na filmon ki tarah hote hai … kuch time pass toh kuch blockbusters” – Anushka Sharma

“Dare hue log aksar alfazon ke peeche chupte hai” – Shah Rukh Khan

“Ek tarfa pyaar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai … auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahi bat’ti … sirf mera haq hai ispe” – Shah Rukh Khan

“Joh tera haal hai, woh mera haal hai … haal se haal mila, taal se taal mila” – Anushka Sharma

“Khoobsurati toh dhal jaati hai … personality toh maut ke baad bhi zinda reh jaati hai” – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

“Kisi ne kabhi aapko suddenly chaata mara hai phaat us chaante ko ishq kehte hai aur woh chaanta aur zor se padta hai jab koi teesra aa jaata hai” – Ranbir Kapoor

“Log aksar kehte hai na ki dil aur dimaag ke beech mein dil ki sunni chahiye … lekin jab dil toot jaata hai … toh usse behtar advice toh dimaag hi deta hai” – Ranbir Kapoor

“Love teda hai … lekin us tede love mein bhi sukoon paana sirf kuch logon ko aata hai” – Ranbir Kapoor

“Main kisi ki zaroorat nahi khwaish banna chahti hoon” – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

“Maine diya baalon ka balidaan aur you’re acting like Irrfan Khan … thoda toh overacting banta hai na” – Ranbir Kapoor

“Mohabbat karna hamare bas mein nahi hai … us mohabbat se door chale jaana … woh hamare bas mein hai” – Ranbir Kapoor

“Pyaar cancer ki tarah hota hai … bin bulaye aa jaata hai aur maarke chala jaata hai” – Ranbir Kapoor

“Sau andheron mein bhi roshan ho, us haqeeqat ki talash hai … teri dehleez pe chhod aaye, us mohabbat ki talash hai … jhukne ki ibaadat ko toh samjhe jahaan walon … katne pe joh haasil ho, us jannat ki talash hai” – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

“Pyaar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai”- Anushka Sharma