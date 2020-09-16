Home Bollywood Dialogues

4 years of Pink: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari starrer Pink Dialogues

On the occasion of 4 years of Pink, we have powerful dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari starrer Pink. Check out Pink Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
At a time when women’s safety and equality is being questioned every minute, movies like Pink aren’t just entertainment but also a form of education for those who don’t know anything about respecting a woman’s choice.

When a woman says ‘No’, it’s time for a man to stop. It’s as simple and as clear as that. And that’s exactly what Pink establishes, in a manner that’s gripping, effective and entertaining.

With fabulous performances from the entire cast, especially Amitabh Bachchan and Taapse Pannu, if you haven’t seen the film yet, you’re really missing out on something.

The story revolves around, after being molested, Minal, along with her friends, tries to file an FIR against a politician’s nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case.

Taapsee Pannu

What we loved most about the film were the fantastic dialogues. These aren’t just lines; they are a mockery of our society’s double standards.

Aaj tak hum sab log ek galat direction mein effort karte rahe hai ... we should save our boys, not our girls ... because if we save our boys then our girls will be safe
“Aaj tak hum sab log ek galat direction mein effort karte rahe hai … we should save our boys, not our girls … because if we save our boys then our girls will be safe” – Amitabh Bachchan
Agar ladkiyan, ladkon ke saath dinner ya drinks pe jaati hai. Avaialable hone ka sign board nahi banke jaati
“Agar ladkiyan, ladkon ke saath dinner ya drinks pe jaati hai. Avaialable hone ka sign board nahi banke jaati” – Taapsee Pannu
Hamare yahan ghadi ki sui character decide karti hai
“Hamare yahan ghadi ki sui character decide karti hai” – Amitabh Bachchan
Maine isko warning bhi diya tha, par isne zabardasti pakad ke rakha tha mujhe, tabhi maine iske sir pe bottle mari sir. Agar doobara karega toh doobara kheech ke bottle maarungi iske sir pe mai.
“Maine isko warning bhi diya tha, par isne zabardasti pakad ke rakha tha mujhe, tabhi maine iske sir pe bottle mari sir. Agar doobara karega toh doobara kheech ke bottle maarungi iske sir pe mai” – Taapsee Pannu
Rock show me hai toh hint hai or library ya mandir mein hai toh hint nahi hai Venue decide karta hai character Pink
“Rock show me hai toh hint hai or library ya mandir mein hai toh hint nahi hai Venue decide karta hai character Pink” – Taapsee Pannu
You're a woman of questionable character!
You’re a woman of questionable character!” – Amitabh Bachchan
Na sirf ek shabd nahi ... apne aap mein ek poora vakya hai ... isse kisi tarakh, spashtikaran, explanation ya vyakhya ki zaroorat nahi hoti ... na ka matlab na hi hota hai
“Na sirf ek shabd nahi … apne aap mein ek poora vakya hai … isse kisi tarakh, spashtikaran, explanation ya vyakhya ki zaroorat nahi hoti … na ka matlab na hi hota hai” – Amitabh Bachchan
