4 years of Pink: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari starrer Pink Dialogues

At a time when women’s safety and equality is being questioned every minute, movies like Pink aren’t just entertainment but also a form of education for those who don’t know anything about respecting a woman’s choice.

When a woman says ‘No’, it’s time for a man to stop. It’s as simple and as clear as that. And that’s exactly what Pink establishes, in a manner that’s gripping, effective and entertaining.

With fabulous performances from the entire cast, especially Amitabh Bachchan and Taapse Pannu, if you haven’t seen the film yet, you’re really missing out on something.

Advtg.

The story revolves around, after being molested, Minal, along with her friends, tries to file an FIR against a politician’s nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case.

What we loved most about the film were the fantastic dialogues. These aren’t just lines; they are a mockery of our society’s double standards.

On the occasion of 4 years of Pink, we have powerful dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari starrer Pink. Check out Pink Dialogues below:

“Aaj tak hum sab log ek galat direction mein effort karte rahe hai … we should save our boys, not our girls … because if we save our boys then our girls will be safe” – Amitabh Bachchan

“Agar ladkiyan, ladkon ke saath dinner ya drinks pe jaati hai. Avaialable hone ka sign board nahi banke jaati” – Taapsee Pannu

“Hamare yahan ghadi ki sui character decide karti hai” – Amitabh Bachchan

“Maine isko warning bhi diya tha, par isne zabardasti pakad ke rakha tha mujhe, tabhi maine iske sir pe bottle mari sir. Agar doobara karega toh doobara kheech ke bottle maarungi iske sir pe mai” – Taapsee Pannu

“Rock show me hai toh hint hai or library ya mandir mein hai toh hint nahi hai Venue decide karta hai character Pink” – Taapsee Pannu

“You’re a woman of questionable character!” – Amitabh Bachchan

“Na sirf ek shabd nahi … apne aap mein ek poora vakya hai … isse kisi tarakh, spashtikaran, explanation ya vyakhya ki zaroorat nahi hoti … na ka matlab na hi hota hai” – Amitabh Bachchan