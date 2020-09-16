4 years of Pink: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari starrer Pink Dialogues

At a time when women’s safety and equality is being questioned every minute, movies like Pink aren’t just entertainment but also a form of education for those who don’t know anything about respecting a woman’s choice.
When a woman says ‘No’, it’s time for a man to stop. It’s as simple and as clear as that. And that’s exactly what Pink establishes, in a manner that’s gripping, effective and entertaining.
With fabulous performances from the entire cast, especially Amitabh Bachchan and Taapse Pannu, if you haven’t seen the film yet, you’re really missing out on something.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating 4 years of @thefilmpink 🥂 I couldn't be more thankful & grateful for the opportunity , the friends I made and the unforgettable experience!!! This film came out 4 years ago but the love we receive everyday till today is overwhelming!! ❤️❤️ If you haven't seen the film please do it's on @netflix_in ! Cheers!! 🥂✨❤️ . . . . #PINK #NOMEANSNO #NErepresent
The story revolves around, after being molested, Minal, along with her friends, tries to file an FIR against a politician’s nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case.
View this post on Instagram
@thefilmpink released today on 16 th September the film that not just changed our society but also our lives .. thank you @amitabhbachchan sir and @shoojitsircar da for the film. #nomeansno became a movement @taapsee the Pannu @ronnie.lahiri @iamkirtikulhari @itsvijayvarma @andreatariangofficial @raashultandon @tushar.pandey @filmsrisingsun @aniruddhatony @moitrashantanu #4yearsofpink #cinema #film
What we loved most about the film were the fantastic dialogues. These aren’t just lines; they are a mockery of our society’s double standards.