9 years of Force: John Abraham, Vidyut Jammwal and Genelia Dsouza starrer Force dialogues

By Shweta Ghadashi
Force (2011) is an Indian action thriller Hindi movie directed by late Nishikant Kamat. This is the remake of Taamil movie Kaakha Kaakha (2003) starring Suriya and Jyothika on lead role.

Force (2011) is the story of ACP Yashvardhan (John Abraham) of NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) and his team who were successfully kill a drug dealer, Vasu. Then Vasu’s brother Vishnu (Vidyut Jammwal), A dreaded gangster takes revenge of his brother’s death from these honest cop by harming there family.

John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza play the lead roles along with Vidyut Jammwal, Raj Babbar, Mohnish Bahl, Mukesh Rishi, Kamlesh Sawant in supporting roles.

On the occasion of 9 years of Force, we have some hard hitting dialogues of John Abraham, Vidyut Jammwal and Genelia Dsouza starrer Force below:

Neend ki dawai mat dena ... nahin toh hosh mein aate hi pehle tumhe maar doonga
Neend ki dawai mat dena … nahin toh hosh mein aate hi pehle tumhe maar doonga
Jis din naam bataonga ... us din ke baad kabhi bhulega nahin tu
“Jis din naam bataonga … us din ke baad kabhi bhulega nahin tu” – Vidyut Jammwal
Mujhe tapori ko dekhte hi uski aukaad ka andaza ho jaata hai
“Mujhe tapori ko dekhte hi uski aukaad ka andaza ho jaata hai” – John Abraham
Size Dekh Ke Baat Kiya Kar. Bachhe Ke Haath Se Baraf Ka Gola Nahin Chinna Hai…. Francis Ke Haath Se Maal Chinna Hai..
“Size Dekh Ke Baat Kiya Kar. Bachhe Ke Haath Se Baraf Ka Gola Nahin Chinna Hai…. Francis Ke Haath Se Maal Chinna Hai..” – John Abraham
Aath Saal Ke Police Career Main Ek Fearless Police Officer Kehne Ke Peeche Ek Clear Wajah Thi. Na Koi Aage Na Koi Peeche.
“Aath Saal Ke Police Career Main Ek Fearless Police Officer Kehne Ke Peeche Ek Clear Wajah Thi. Na Koi Aage Na Koi Peeche” – John Abraham
Kuch Log Aise Hin Hote Hain.. Manufacturing Defect. Koi Tragic Backstory Nahin.
“Kuch Log Aise Hin Hote Hain.. Manufacturing Defect. Koi Tragic Backstory Nahin.” – John Abraham
Sher Bhi Paanch Kadam Chalne Ke Baad Humesha Mud Ke Peeche Dekhta Hai.. Ki Koi Peeche Hai To Nahin..
“Sher Bhi Paanch Kadam Chalne Ke Baad Humesha Mud Ke Peeche Dekhta Hai.. Ki Koi Peeche Hai To Nahin..” – Vidyut Jammwal
Jin Officer Ka Zameer Zinda Hota Hai Na..Unhe Marne Ki Zarurat Nahin Padti.. Galti Karte Hin Khud Ko Goli Maar Lete Hain..
“Jin Officer Ka Zameer Zinda Hota Hai Na..Unhe Marne Ki Zarurat Nahin Padti.. Galti Karte Hin Khud Ko Goli Maar Lete – Hain..” – Vidyut Jammwal
Upar Aane Ki Zaroorat Nahin Hai.. Niche Hin Bhej Raha Hoon Maya Ko..
“Upar Aane Ki Zaroorat Nahin Hai.. Niche Hin Bhej Raha Hoon Maya Ko..” – Vidyut Jammwal
Aap Thode Gunde Type Lagte Ho…
“Aap Thode Gunde Type Lagte Ho…” – Genelia D’Souza
Aap Har Ladki Ke Saath Itna Awkard Feel Karte Ho.. Ya Main Koi Special Case Hoon.
“Aap Har Ladki Ke Saath Itna Awkard Feel Karte Ho.. Ya Main Koi Special Case Hoon.” – Genelia D’Souza
Toh Mere Normal Hone Ke Waje Se Aap Uncomfortable Hain..
Toh Mere Normal Hone Ke Waje Se Aap Uncomfortable Hain..” – Genelia D’Souza
Khush Rehna Khusiya Baatna.. Yeh Mera Problem Hai.. Aapka Kya Problem Hai..
Khush Rehna Khusiya Baatna.. Yeh Mera Problem Hai.. Aapka Kya Problem Hai..” – Genelia D’Souza
