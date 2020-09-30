9 years of Force: John Abraham, Vidyut Jammwal and Genelia Dsouza starrer Force dialogues

Force (2011) is an Indian action thriller Hindi movie directed by late Nishikant Kamat. This is the remake of Taamil movie Kaakha Kaakha (2003) starring Suriya and Jyothika on lead role.
Force (2011) is the story of ACP Yashvardhan (John Abraham) of NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) and his team who were successfully kill a drug dealer, Vasu. Then Vasu’s brother Vishnu (Vidyut Jammwal), A dreaded gangster takes revenge of his brother’s death from these honest cop by harming there family.
The battle between Yash and Vishnu completes another year. #9YearsOfForce@VidyutJammwal @TheJohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/pV5CPYvcFu— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) September 30, 2020
John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza play the lead roles along with Vidyut Jammwal, Raj Babbar, Mohnish Bahl, Mukesh Rishi, Kamlesh Sawant in supporting roles.