Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Dialogues: Parth Samthaan’s entertaining dialogues

ALTBalaji presented its viewers with a chance to rejoice as the platform announced a new show ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’. The dashing and talented actor, Parth Samthaan has been roped in to play the lead role in this upcoming ALTBalaji series.

After winning hearts as Anurag in Balaji telefilms’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth is now going to move past his good boy image and portray the role of Nawab, an underworld don in this series.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu chronicles the rise of an underworld don Nawab’s rise from the 1980’s to the 90’s.

The series will trace the world of hero as he travels from the gun bazaars to the bylanes of Jogeshwari, counterfeit DVD rackets, to smuggling, extortion, killings and shootouts; from the glamour of Bollywood and Bangkok to the reality of surviving jail and the slums of Mumbai.

Parth Samthaan, Patralekha, Arslan Goni starring Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The dialogues are interesting and entertaining which gives 90’s vibes. Check out Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Dialogues below:

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu​ streaming 20th April on ALTBalaji.

“Ek din akka Bambai pehenchane ka apunko” – Parth Samthaan

“Nawab naa kisiki Dosti bhulta hai naa kisiki Dushmani bhulne deta hai” – Parth Samthaan

“Apna Daulat aur apna Lalaj Bambai mein hamesha chupake rakhna chahiye” – Parth Samthaan

“Jungle jiss zameen par hai uss zameen ka malik main hoon” – Chandan Roy Sanyal

“Muje apna banana itni choti baat nahi” – Patralekha

“Aur jo asaani se muje mil jaaye uska muje shaukh nahi” – Parth Samthaan

“Uss Lala ka gussa kharab hai toh apunko gussa Qayamat” – Parth Samthaan