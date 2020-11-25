Advtg.
Bollywood Dialogues

Durgamati Dialogues: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer

Check out Durgamati Dialogues starring Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill from the trailer below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Durgamati Dialogues Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer
Durgamati Dialogues Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer
Advtg.

Akshay Kumar, who is one of the producers of the forthcoming film Durgamati, shared a teaser yesterday  on the horror comedy that features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

The film, which was earlier titled Durgavati, is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video .

The new poster of Durgamati features Bhumi Pednekar in a spooky look. Bhumi, dressed in a red saree, can be seen sitting on a throne as she intensely stares at the camera. She can be seen sporting loud make-up to give her a spooky appeal.

Advtg.

The trailer shows sets up two different timelines with justice and revenge as the themes that tie them together. Arshad Warsi is an activist leader, Mahie Gill’s cop zeroes in on a prisoner, played by Bhumi Pednekar.

As Durgamati’s ghost takes over, jump scares rule the roost in this latest offering from producers Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

Durgavati is crafted as a fast-paced, intelligent thriller in a twist-a-minute style and has strongly etched characters that will create a deep impact with the audience as they are gripped by the world of conspiracy and crime, served with a layer of scare.

Advtg.

Durgamati is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie. Besides Bhumi Pednekar, the film also features Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia.

Check out Durgamati Dialogues starring Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill from the trailer below:

The Power of people is always stronger than the people in power
“The Power of people is always stronger than the people in power” – Arshad Warsi
Usse haath lagaya toh hamare pure Pradesh mein aag lag jaayegi
“Usse haath lagaya toh hamare pure Pradesh mein aag lag jaayegi” – Jisshu Sengupta
Har Raavan ki Lanka mein ek Vibhishan hota hai …iske Lanka mein bhi hai
“Har Raavan ki Lanka mein ek Vibhishan hota hai …iske Lanka mein bhi hai”- Mahie Gill
Main tumko tumhari azaadi aur naukari dono wapas dila sakti hoon
Main tumko tumhari azaadi aur naukari dono wapas dila sakti hoon” – Mahie Gill
Aap muje Ishwar Prasad ko nahi mere desh ko dhoka dene ke liye keh rahi hai
“Aap muje Ishwar Prasad ko nahi….mere desh ko dhoka dene ke liye keh rahi hai” – Bhumi Pednekar
Think big
“Think big” – Bhumi Pednekar
Durgamati hoon main ..sabka hisaab lungi tab tak naa toh main jaungi naa kisiko jaane dungi
“Durgamati hoon main ..sabka hisaab lungi tab tak naa toh main jaungi naa kisiko jaane dungi” – Bhumi Pednekar
Advtg.
Previous articleJust in: Kriti Sanon to have a packed slate in 2021?
Next articleCricket Australia confirms charity partners for 2020-21 season

Related Articles

News

Manushi Chillar: Plant-based diet works better for me

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Manushi Chillar says being a vegetarian is more of a personal choice for her, and shared that it makes...
Read more
News

Bollywood actors who stepped off the limelight

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Failure, competition and the pressure of staying relevant perennially looms on actors in Bollywood. Some can cope with it and some cannot....
Read more
News

OTT: Indian talent making strong impact, Bollywood or mainstream cinema never really did!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Slowly but surely, India and Indian-ness are foraying the world of showbiz in the West, and much of it has to do...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Durgamati Dialogues: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer 1

With a feeler at IPL, Rahul ready to don triple responsibility

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 25 (IANS) Shouldered with triple responsibility -- of a wicketkeeper, premier batsman, and vice-captain of the Indian limited overs teams -- KL...
John Travolta pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Benjamin

John Travolta pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Benjamin

Durgamati Dialogues: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer 2

Aahana Kumra elated to receive a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan

Durgamati Dialogues: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer 2

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are hands-on parents

Durgamati Dialogues: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer 2

Manushi Chillar: Plant-based diet works better for me

Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain Kavita Kaushik oversees the Batwara task

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks