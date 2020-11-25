Durgamati Dialogues: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer

Advtg.

Akshay Kumar, who is one of the producers of the forthcoming film Durgamati, shared a teaser yesterday on the horror comedy that features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

The film, which was earlier titled Durgavati, is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video .

The new poster of Durgamati features Bhumi Pednekar in a spooky look. Bhumi, dressed in a red saree, can be seen sitting on a throne as she intensely stares at the camera. She can be seen sporting loud make-up to give her a spooky appeal.

The trailer shows sets up two different timelines with justice and revenge as the themes that tie them together. Arshad Warsi is an activist leader, Mahie Gill’s cop zeroes in on a prisoner, played by Bhumi Pednekar.

As Durgamati’s ghost takes over, jump scares rule the roost in this latest offering from producers Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

Durgavati is crafted as a fast-paced, intelligent thriller in a twist-a-minute style and has strongly etched characters that will create a deep impact with the audience as they are gripped by the world of conspiracy and crime, served with a layer of scare.

Durgamati is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie. Besides Bhumi Pednekar, the film also features Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia.

Check out Durgamati Dialogues starring Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill from the trailer below:

“The Power of people is always stronger than the people in power” – Arshad Warsi

“Usse haath lagaya toh hamare pure Pradesh mein aag lag jaayegi” – Jisshu Sengupta

“Har Raavan ki Lanka mein ek Vibhishan hota hai …iske Lanka mein bhi hai”- Mahie Gill

“Main tumko tumhari azaadi aur naukari dono wapas dila sakti hoon” – Mahie Gill

“Aap muje Ishwar Prasad ko nahi….mere desh ko dhoka dene ke liye keh rahi hai” – Bhumi Pednekar

“Think big” – Bhumi Pednekar

“Durgamati hoon main ..sabka hisaab lungi tab tak naa toh main jaungi naa kisiko jaane dungi” – Bhumi Pednekar