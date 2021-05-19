The Family Man Season 2 Dialogues: Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni against each other in this action packed thriller series

After a long wait, The Family Man season 2 trailer is finally here. The makers of Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni-starrer on Wednesday released the trailer of The Family Man Season 2, setting in motion the countdown to the premiere of the much-delayed web series, which will now release on June 4.
The trailer shows Manoj as Srikant Tiwari who is not only up against Rajji, played by Samantha Akkineni, but life itself. The Family Man season 2 trailer is exactly what it promised – mounted on a bigger canvas and a whole lot of fun. Taapsee Pannu and Hansal Mehta are among those who have appreciated the trailer.
Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man Season 2 will see south Indian actor Samantha Akkineni joining the cast.
Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi will reprise their roles. In Season 2, as world-class spy Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) struggles to balance his family and professional life, he’ll face a new nemesis in Raji (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). The series also marks the Telugu star’s digital debut.