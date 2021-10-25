Monday, October 25, 2021
Antim The Final Truth Dialogues: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s action packed dialogues

We have some action packed dialogues of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma from Antim: The Final Truth. Check out Antim The Final Truth Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
The eagerly awaiting audience for Antim saw their anticipation reach a whole new level of high with the motion poster of Salman Khan’s Antim The Final Truth released today.

After the menacing poster of Aayush Sharma as Rahuliya Bhai, that was released, the makers have now come out with Salman’s poster in his Sikh Cop look. He can be seen donning a black shirt, a black turban, and a scowling face.

Antim is a story about the continuous struggle between a gangster(Aayush) who wants to rule over his territory without anyone stopping him and a cop (Salman) who is determined to stop the gangster’s rise and rule.

Antim’ has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film features Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in main roles.

Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the film in the song ‘Vignaharta’. The film is based on the 2018 Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’. It is scheduled to release on November 26, 2021.

“Tu koi minister hain.. jo hum tuje VIP treatment de” – Salman Khan
“Yeh do takke ke gundo ke wajah se naa tumhare jaise bahut policewale ke ghar chalte hain ..hamare pheke tukdo pe jeete ho tumlog” – Aayush Sharma
“Mauka mila toh main tuje thokh dunga” – Salman Khan
“Dimaag se khelenge” – Salman Khan
Jiss din Sardar ki hategi sabki phategi” – Salman Khan
“Inko aisa lag raha hai ki…yeh kar rahe hai lekin karaa toh Paaji hi rahe hain” -Salman Khan
“Meri bhi paidaish Maharashtra ki hi hain…..lekin mein teri tarah Gunda nahi bana…. Main bana Gunde da baap Policewala” – Salman Khan
“Iss duniya mein kuch nahi tikta sivaye plastic ke” – Salman Khan
“Apun alag apun tikka rahega…toh aisa samjo ki apun plastic hain” – Aayush Sharma
“He zara premaane teva me yachi zaraa premaane thasato” – Salman Khan
Tu jaanta hain kya apun Poona ka naya bhai hain”” -Aayush Sharma
“Tune Pune ka naya bhai hain mein pehle se Hindustan ka bhai hoon” – Salman Khan
“Maine kaha tha naa ke jiss din Sardar ki hategi sabki phategi ..aaj yeh Sardar ki hatt gayi” – Salamn Khan
