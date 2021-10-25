Antim The Final Truth Dialogues: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s action packed dialogues

- Advertisement -

The eagerly awaiting audience for Antim saw their anticipation reach a whole new level of high with the motion poster of Salman Khan’s Antim The Final Truth released today.

After the menacing poster of Aayush Sharma as Rahuliya Bhai, that was released, the makers have now come out with Salman’s poster in his Sikh Cop look. He can be seen donning a black shirt, a black turban, and a scowling face.



Antim is a story about the continuous struggle between a gangster(Aayush) who wants to rule over his territory without anyone stopping him and a cop (Salman) who is determined to stop the gangster’s rise and rule.