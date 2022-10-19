Bhediya Dialogues: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s funny dialogues

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya released the film’s trailer on Wednesday.

The trailer in which Varun Dhawan can be seen sleeping on a bed and a dialogue of him runs in the background, where he can be heard discussing a concern of his with Kriti Sanon.

The trailer with a few frames and dialogues in the beginning, establishes the fact that Varun Dhawan is bitten by a wolf and his life is not the same after the incident.

The trailer shows an exciting sneak peek of Varun Dhawan turning into the Bhediya, and other stunning glimpses of the wolf in action. A key standout is also the principal cast’s sparkling comic chemistry. May it be Varun and Kriti, or Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, each showcases laugh out loud comic timing.

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, is written by Niren Bhatt and produced by Stree and Roohi producer Dinesh Vijan.

Bhediya is all set to release in theaters on November 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

We have list of funny dialogues from the trailer of Bhediya. Check out Bhediya dialogues starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon below:

"Tum jisse siyaapa samajte ho naa woh ek bahut badi zimmedaari hain" - Kriti Sanon

"Seb samajke chuttadh chaba gaya mere bhai ka" - Abhishek Banerjee

"Logon ko uccha sunai deta hain muje neecha sunai deta hain" - Varun Dhawan

"Khushboo..badboo mein badal gayi hain aur badboo khushboo mein" - Varun Dhawan

"Icchadhari toh Naagin hoti hain" - Abhishek Banerjee

"Sirf Naagin ke paas license hain kya Icchadhari hone ka" - Deepak Dobriyal

"Meri literally fatthi hain aur fatke naa peeche se puch nikalti hain" - Varun Dhawan

"Yeh saale kutte naa muje fuffaji ..fuffaji kehke chidate hain" - Varun Dhawan

"Yehi chaddhi pehenke kal raat ko phool khila tha…dekh dekh peeche se fatti hain dekh" - Abhishek Banerjee