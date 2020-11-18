Advtg.
Bollywood Dialogues

Bicchoo Ka Khel Dialogues

Here are some entertaining dialogues of Divyenndu Sharma from Bicchoo Ka Khel. Check out Bicchoo Ka Khel Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bicchoo Ka Khel Dialogues Divyenndu Sharma's entertaining dialogues
Bicchoo Ka Khel Dialogues Divyenndu Sharma’s entertaining dialogues
The OTT platform is back again with another ZEE5 original series titled “Bicchoo Ka Khel”. The crime thriller features Divyenndu in the lead role. Bicchoo Ka Khel releases today at 7pm on ALTBalaji and Zee 5.

The crime-thriller seems to be another addition to the ever-growing list of Indian web shows exploring the themes of crime, revenge and politics. It stars Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma in the lead role along with Anshul Chauhan, Syed Zeeshan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, Rajesh Sharma, Satyajit Sharma and Gagan Anand.

In the trailer, we meet Divyenndu’s character Akhil Shrivastav, a fan of pulp fiction novels. He is being interrogated by the police in connection with a murder case. Soon we are told he is out to avenge the death of his father in police custody. The story plays in flashback as Akhil narrates what led him to commit the crime.

The web series is directed by Ashish Shukla. Bicchoo Ka Khel trailer was released recently and has been earning praises from the audience and critics alike. Fans Divyenndu AKA Munna Bhaiya from Mirzapur are eager to see him on their screens again.

Here are some entertaining dialogues of Divyenndu Sharma from Bicchoo Ka Khel. Check out Bicchoo Ka Khel Dialogues below:

Story zara lambi hai time dena padega
“Story zara lambi hai time dena padega” – Divyenndu Sharma
Humko tumhari girlfriend aur sevhas ki bakwaas mein Jht interest nahi hai
“Humko tumhari girlfriend aur sevhas ki bakwaas mein Jh**t interest nahi hai” – Syed Zeeshan Quadri
Pyaar se log humko Banaras ka batman kehte hai
Pyaar se log humko Banaras ka batman kehte hai
Hamari aankhon ke saamne hamara wajood ek jatke mein bikhar gaya tha
“Hamari aankhon ke saamne hamara wajood ek jatke mein bikhar gaya tha” – Divyenndu Sharma
Jo bharose wale hote hai naa wohi bhodiwale bhi hote hai
“Jo bharose wale hote hai naa wohi bho***diwale bhi hote hai” – Divyenndu Sharma
Shehar ke itne bade scam mein James Bond banne ki kya jaroorat thi tumko
Shehar ke itne bade scam mein James Bond banne ki kya jaroorat thi tumko” – Divyenndu Sharma
Beta hum Uttar Pradesh police hai ghadi ghadi palta dete hai
Beta hum Uttar Pradesh police hai…ghadi ghadi palta dete hai” – Syed Zeeshan Quadri
Iss lanka ka raavan ko hai…police ko Jht samaj aaya hai
“Iss lanka ka raavan kon hai…police ko Jh**t samaj aaya hai” – Akanksha Thakur
Ee saala Chaubey toh Johhny ka baap nikla be
” Ee saala Chaubey toh Johhny ka baap nikla be”- Abhinav Anand
Agar Chyon ke seeng hote naa tum kasam se baara seenge hote
“Agar Ch***yon ke seeng hote naa tum kasam se baara seenge hote” – Divyenndu Sharma
Hum bhare bazaar mein issi system se mujra karwaane wale the
“Hum bhare bazaar mein issi system se mujra karwaane wale the” – Divyenndu Sharma
Yaa toh aap so li jeeye yaa hamari baat sun lijiye
“Yaa toh aap so li jeeye yaa hamari baat sun lijiye” – Divyenndu Sharma
Bicchoo ki tarah dasenge sabko
Bicchoo ki tarah dasenge sabko” – Divyenndu Sharma
Law ka toh La lagaa hua hai
“Law ka toh La*** lagaa hua hai” – Divyenndu Sharma
Ab suru hota hai mera khel Bicchoo Ka Khel
Ab suru hota hai mera khel Bicchoo Ka Khel“- Divyenndu Sharma
Kaun kambakht baccha chahata hai sir Hum bachenge nahi sir aapka system khud hame baccha lega Aa gaya sir system.
“Kaun kambakht baccha chahata hai sir Hum bachenge nahi sir aapka system khud hame baccha lega aa gaya sir system” – Divyenndu Sharma
