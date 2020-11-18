Bicchoo Ka Khel Dialogues Divyenndu Sharma’s entertaining dialogues

Advtg.

The OTT platform is back again with another ZEE5 original series titled “Bicchoo Ka Khel”. The crime thriller features Divyenndu in the lead role. Bicchoo Ka Khel releases today at 7pm on ALTBalaji and Zee 5.

The crime-thriller seems to be another addition to the ever-growing list of Indian web shows exploring the themes of crime, revenge and politics. It stars Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma in the lead role along with Anshul Chauhan, Syed Zeeshan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, Rajesh Sharma, Satyajit Sharma and Gagan Anand.

In the trailer, we meet Divyenndu’s character Akhil Shrivastav, a fan of pulp fiction novels. He is being interrogated by the police in connection with a murder case. Soon we are told he is out to avenge the death of his father in police custody. The story plays in flashback as Akhil narrates what led him to commit the crime.

The web series is directed by Ashish Shukla. Bicchoo Ka Khel trailer was released recently and has been earning praises from the audience and critics alike. Fans Divyenndu AKA Munna Bhaiya from Mirzapur are eager to see him on their screens again.

Here are some entertaining dialogues of Divyenndu Sharma from Bicchoo Ka Khel. Check out Bicchoo Ka Khel Dialogues below:

“Story zara lambi hai time dena padega” – Divyenndu Sharma

“Humko tumhari girlfriend aur sevhas ki bakwaas mein Jh**t interest nahi hai” – Syed Zeeshan Quadri

“Pyaar se log humko Banaras ka batman kehte hai“

“Hamari aankhon ke saamne hamara wajood ek jatke mein bikhar gaya tha” – Divyenndu Sharma

“Jo bharose wale hote hai naa wohi bho***diwale bhi hote hai” – Divyenndu Sharma

“Shehar ke itne bade scam mein James Bond banne ki kya jaroorat thi tumko” – Divyenndu Sharma

“Beta hum Uttar Pradesh police hai…ghadi ghadi palta dete hai” – Syed Zeeshan Quadri

“Iss lanka ka raavan kon hai…police ko Jh**t samaj aaya hai” – Akanksha Thakur

” Ee saala Chaubey toh Johhny ka baap nikla be”- Abhinav Anand

“Agar Ch***yon ke seeng hote naa tum kasam se baara seenge hote” – Divyenndu Sharma

“Hum bhare bazaar mein issi system se mujra karwaane wale the” – Divyenndu Sharma

“Yaa toh aap so li jeeye yaa hamari baat sun lijiye” – Divyenndu Sharma

“Bicchoo ki tarah dasenge sabko” – Divyenndu Sharma

“Law ka toh La*** lagaa hua hai” – Divyenndu Sharma

“Ab suru hota hai mera khel Bicchoo Ka Khel“- Divyenndu Sharma

“Kaun kambakht baccha chahata hai sir Hum bachenge nahi sir aapka system khud hame baccha lega aa gaya sir system” – Divyenndu Sharma