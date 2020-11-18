Bicchoo Ka Khel Dialogues Divyenndu Sharma’s entertaining dialogues

The OTT platform is back again with another ZEE5 original series titled “Bicchoo Ka Khel”. The crime thriller features Divyenndu in the lead role. Bicchoo Ka Khel releases today at 7pm on ALTBalaji and Zee 5.
The crime-thriller seems to be another addition to the ever-growing list of Indian web shows exploring the themes of crime, revenge and politics. It stars Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma in the lead role along with Anshul Chauhan, Syed Zeeshan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, Rajesh Sharma, Satyajit Sharma and Gagan Anand.
In the trailer, we meet Divyenndu’s character Akhil Shrivastav, a fan of pulp fiction novels. He is being interrogated by the police in connection with a murder case. Soon we are told he is out to avenge the death of his father in police custody. The story plays in flashback as Akhil narrates what led him to commit the crime.
The web series is directed by Ashish Shukla. Bicchoo Ka Khel trailer was released recently and has been earning praises from the audience and critics alike. Fans Divyenndu AKA Munna Bhaiya from Mirzapur are eager to see him on their screens again.