Bollywood Dialogues

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s memorable dialogues for all JasLy fans

Here are some Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s dialogues for all JasLy fans from Bigg Boss 14. Check out Jasly dialogues below and tell us your favourite Jasly dialogues.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had earlier confessed on BB14 that they were in love with each other. Not only that, when Jasmin was evicted, she even said that they will be getting married this year.

Ever since Jasmin Bhasin entered the Bigg Boss 14 house during the Connection Week to support Aly Goni, fans can’t stop gushing over the cute chemistry between JasLy.

The actor also revealed that he asked to enter Bigg Boss 14 when he saw Jasmin Bhasin crying on the show. 

Bigg Boss 14 has only a few days left and five contestants are left. The finalists are Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli.

Ab toh sab mind blowing hoga
“Ab toh sab mind blowing hoga” – Jasmin Bhasin
Mera hero aa Gaya
“Mera hero aa gaya” – Jasmin Bhasin
Ab Mai Aa Gaya Na Tohh Dolu Ki Kya Zarurat Hai
“Ab main aa gaya na toh Dolu ki kya zarurat hain” – Aly Goni
BAHAR BHI TOH DUNIYA SIRF HUM HI DONO HAIN
“Bahar bhi toh hum hi dono hai duniya” – Aly Goni
Mera dost sirf Mera hai
“Mera dost sirf mera hai” – Jasmin Bhasin
