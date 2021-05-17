Broken But Beautiful season 3 Dialogues: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s romantic dialogues will make you fall in love
The dialogues from the trailer of Broken But Beautiful season 3 starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s romantic dialogues will make you fall in love. Check out Broken But Beautiful season 3 Dialogues below:
Broken But Beautiful season 3 trailer is out, and it is everything a Sidharth Shukla fan could have expected.
The trailer looks promosing and Sidharth Shukla takes to another level with his superb acting skills.
From the first frame, Sidharth grabs your attention as Agastya Rao. The actor is introduced as the “angry young man of the Hindi theater” to which Sidharth smirks and replies, “Barood hoga toh aag toh lagegi hi.”
A story of heartbreak, longing, love and lust unfolds. Rumi appears to be a script writer. Rumi and Agastya get involved in a no-strings-attached relationship but soon the cupid strikes them, which takes the two on a ride full of twists and turns.
Broken But Beautiful 3 marks the digital debut of Sidharth Shukla. While the actor has been known for his work in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, he gained a massive fan following with his participation in Bigg Boss 13.
It will launch on ALTBalaji on May 29, and also stream later on MX Player.
