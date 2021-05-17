Broken But Beautiful season 3 Dialogues: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s romantic dialogues will make you fall in love

Adv.

Broken But Beautiful season 3 trailer is out, and it is everything a Sidharth Shukla fan could have expected.

The trailer looks promosing and Sidharth Shukla takes to another level with his superb acting skills.

From the first frame, Sidharth grabs your attention as Agastya Rao. The actor is introduced as the “angry young man of the Hindi theater” to which Sidharth smirks and replies, “Barood hoga toh aag toh lagegi hi.”

A story of heartbreak, longing, love and lust unfolds. Rumi appears to be a script writer. Rumi and Agastya get involved in a no-strings-attached relationship but soon the cupid strikes them, which takes the two on a ride full of twists and turns.

Broken But Beautiful 3 marks the digital debut of Sidharth Shukla. While the actor has been known for his work in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, he gained a massive fan following with his participation in Bigg Boss 13.

It will launch on ALTBalaji on May 29, and also stream later on MX Player.

The dialogues from the trailer of Broken But Beautiful season 3 starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s romantic dialogues will make you fall in love. Check out Broken But Beautiful season 3 Dialogues below:

“I was on the top of my game.. aur zindagi ke lowest point par… woh bhi same time pe as if she cursed me”- Sidharth Shukla

“This is what I always wanted…to have all eyes on me…..but you know it’s f**king scary…when you get what you wanted” – Sonia Rathee

“Dekha genuine hai….your hate for me” – Sidharth Shukla

“Ab barood khola.. toh aag toh lagegi hi” – Sidharth Shukla

“Naam bante hai risk se …ch**iye bante ishq se“

“Jealously and Revenge… Your my kind of a girl” – Sidharth Shukla

“I am warrior… jeet lungi jo mera hai” – Sonia Rathee

“Tumne muje yahaa pe isliye bulaya hai…so you could use me” – Sidharth Shukla

“I feel broken” – Sidharth Shukla

“Bahut mechanical hai…not required” – Sidharth Shukla

“Koi tumse pyaar naa kare isse tumhara pyaar kam nahi ho jaata…. tumhara pyaar kaafi hai …tum kaafi ho” – Sidharth Shukla