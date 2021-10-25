Bunty Aur Babi 2 Dialogues: Saif Ali Khan – Rani Mukerji to fight epic battle with Siddhant Chaturvedi – Sharvari

Bunty Aur Babli are back, and this time with a double dose, quite literally. It’s a battle royale in Bunty Aur Babli 2 as the OG con-couple Bunty Babli, played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji battle it out with the new con-couple, Siddhant Chaturvedi and gorgeous big-screen debutant Sharvari.
The rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer that will pit the con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other and pull off outlandish cons.
The official trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 dropped on Monday, and as expected, it gives us the signature shenanigans of the two leads (reprised by Rani Mukerji, with Saif Ali Khan replacing Abhishek Bachchan), and well, their signature ‘BB’ too! And causing a ripple effect in their retired life are the new kids on the block Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. It shows Rani and Saif, the senior Bunty-Babli, living a simple life in Fursatgunj. The middle-aged couple have settled into a middle-class existence and have a son to boot.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 flaunts the similar chemistry of the original, along with Rani’s funky outfits.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Pankaj Tripathi