Bunty Aur Babi 2 Dialogues: Saif Ali Khan – Rani Mukerji to fight epic battle with Siddhant Chaturvedi – Sharvari

- Advertisement -

Bunty Aur Babli are back, and this time with a double dose, quite literally. It’s a battle royale in Bunty Aur Babli 2 as the OG con-couple Bunty Babli, played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji battle it out with the new con-couple, Siddhant Chaturvedi and gorgeous big-screen debutant Sharvari.

The rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer that will pit the con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other and pull off outlandish cons.

- Advertisement -

The official trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 dropped on Monday, and as expected, it gives us the signature shenanigans of the two leads (reprised by Rani Mukerji, with Saif Ali Khan replacing Abhishek Bachchan), and well, their signature ‘BB’ too! And causing a ripple effect in their retired life are the new kids on the block Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. It shows Rani and Saif, the senior Bunty-Babli, living a simple life in Fursatgunj. The middle-aged couple have settled into a middle-class existence and have a son to boot.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 flaunts the similar chemistry of the original, along with Rani’s funky outfits.

- Advertisement -

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Pankaj Tripathi

We have funny dialogues from the trailer of Bunty Aur Babi 2 starring the OG Bunty and Babli Saif Ali Khan Rani Mukerji with the new version Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Check out Bunty Aur Babi 2 Dialogues below:

“Kya anshan bakk rahe hai aap yeh kaam hum saalon chadhh chuke hain” – Rani Mukerji

“Agar inn dono ne nahi kia toh kiya kisne” – Pankaj Tripathi

“Beimaan ko beimaani se kaato toh saali wohi hai sabse badi imaadari” – Siddhant Chaturvedi

“Game up kar diye hai humne” – Siddhant Chaturvedi

Client is God – Sharvari

“Are mayor saab toh Bunty Aur Babli ho gaya“

“Muje toh ab samaj mein aa gaya ki kitna aasaan hai beimaani karna aur mazaa kitna aata hain” – Siddhant Chaturvedi

“Bunty Babli hum hai woh nahi humara brand istemaal karke dushmani mol li hain unhone” – Rani Mukerji

“The original Bunty Babli is coming back” – Saif Ali Khan

“Dikha denge sabko ki kamine hum aaj bhi utne hi hain” – Rani Mukerji

“Ohh Mardaani usko bhi pakdo” – Saif Ali Khan

“Ab beta Nirav Modi ka pata puchne fursatganj toh aayenge nahi” – Pankaj Tripathi

“Yaar mazaa toh aa raha hai hum dono ke team mein pehle wala potash toh hain abhi bhi” – Saif Ali Khan

“Bunty Aur Babli yeh dono ne naa aap dono ki band bajaa di” – Pankaj Tripathi