Chehre Dialogues: Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful dialogues

Emraan Hashmi has shared a new still from his upcoming film, Chehre. The photo also features Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a leading role in the film.
The trailer of Chehre released today, that is on March 18, 2021. The film is slated to hit the big screen next month.
In the still shared by Emraan Hashmi, he and Amitabh Bachchcan can be seen engrossed in a conversation at a snow-capped location. Both are dressed in winter outfits and Emraan looks at Big B while the latter looks up and explains something.
The trailer shows Emraan as an ad agency executive who takes shelter at Amitabh’s home in the mountains amid a dangerous snow storm. Amitabh and his clan of veterans hook Emraan up for a game of crime and punishment. While it is interesting and intriguing at first, Emraan soon finds himself trapped with no way out.
Chehre is a mystery thriller and is directed by Rumi Jafry. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a lawyer in the film. The film also stars Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor and Dhritiman Chatterjee, among others.
Chehre is slated to release on April 9, 2021. The film was earlier slated to release in July 2020. However, the release had been deferred due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.