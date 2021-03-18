ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Dialogues

Chehre Dialogues: Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful dialogues

The traier of Chehre gives powerful dialogues from the lead actors Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Check out Chehre Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Emraan Hashmi has shared a new still from his upcoming film, Chehre. The photo also features Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a leading role in the film.

The trailer of Chehre released today, that is on March 18, 2021. The film is slated to hit the big screen next month.

In the still shared by Emraan Hashmi, he and Amitabh Bachchcan can be seen engrossed in a conversation at a snow-capped location. Both are dressed in winter outfits and Emraan looks at Big B while the latter looks up and explains something.

The trailer shows Emraan as an ad agency executive who takes shelter at Amitabh’s home in the mountains amid a dangerous snow storm. Amitabh and his clan of veterans hook Emraan up for a game of crime and punishment. While it is interesting and intriguing at first, Emraan soon finds himself trapped with no way out.

Chehre is a mystery thriller and is directed by Rumi Jafry. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a lawyer in the film. The film also stars Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor and Dhritiman Chatterjee, among others.

Chehre is slated to release on April 9, 2021. The film was earlier slated to release in July 2020. However, the release had been deferred due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bahut khoobsurat secret case hai aapka
“Bahut khoobsurat secret case hai aapka” – Amitabh Bachchan
Meri zindagi ek khuli kitaab ki tarah hai
“Meri zindagi ek khuli kitaab ki tarah hai” – Emraan Hashmi
Aisi khuli kitaabon mein hamari dilchaspee bahut jyada hai
“Aisi khuli kitaabon mein hamari dilchaspee bahut jyada hai” – Amitabh Bachchan
Hamare khel ke anth mein insaaf hota hai
“Hamare khel ke anth mein insaaf hota hai” – Amitabh Bachchan
Zindagi mein kuch haasil karna hai aise nahi aise
“Zindagi mein kuch haasil karna hai…aise nahi…aise” – Emraan Hashmi
Hamari adalaton mein justice nahi judgement hota hai
“Hamari Adalaton mein justice nahi…judgement hota hai” – Amitabh Bachchan
Insaaf nahi faisla hota hai
“Insaaf nahi faisla hota hai” – Amitabh Bachchan
Abhi aapki kismat ka faisla hona baaki hai
“Abhi aapki kismat ka faisla hona baaki hai” – Annu Kapoor
This decadence of human values has to stop
“This decadence of human values has to stop” – Amitabh Bachchan
Khel abhi baaki hai
“Khel abhi baaki hai” – Amitabh Bachchan
