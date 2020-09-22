Home Bollywood Dialogues

Crackdown Dialogues: Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Iqbal Khan’s powerful dialogues in this espionage thriller

By Shweta Ghadashi
The trailer of Voot Select’s original web series Crackdown looks promising. Going by the trailer, the Apoorva Lakhia directorial seems to be a thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat.

It is backed by an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia.

As the trailer says, the team must choose between protecting their own agents or protecting their country’s citizens from terrorism. Shriya Pilagonkar plays a character who seems to be a spy.

Crackdown will premiere on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 on Voot Select.

The dialogues looks promising and entertaining. Check out Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Iqbal Khan’s powerful dialogues in this espionage thriller Crackdown Dialogues below:

24 ghante hum sabka ek hi kaam hai to eliminate the threat before it eliminates us
“24 ghante hum sabka ek hi kaam hai to eliminate the threat before it eliminates us” – Saqib Saleem
Iss baar itni laashein girengi ki koi international bodies unhe ginwa nahi payengi
“Iss baar itni laashein girengi ki koi international bodies unhe ginwa nahi payengi” – Ankur Bhatia
Woh ladki ek lauta aur aakhri zariya hai Hamid tak pahunchne ka
“Woh ladki ek lauta aur aakhri zariya hai Hamid tak pahunchne ka” – Rajesh Tailang
Jissey aap asset samajte hai naa ek din aapke sir par liability banke latkega
“Jissey aap asset samajte hai naa ek din aapke sir par liability banke latkega” – Iqbal Khan
Main yeh apne liye nahi karta
“Main yeh apne liye nahi karta” – Saqib Saleem
Pata hai, desh ke liye par main bhi issi desh ki hoon
“Pata hai, desh ke liye par main bhi issi desh ki hoon” – Shriya Pilgaonkar
We call it collateral damage
We call it collateral damage” – Rajesh Tailang
Ho sakta hai hai ki unka ek hamare beech mein rehkar hamare hi khilaaf kaam kar raha ho sir
“Ho sakta hai hai ki unka ek hamare beech mein rehkar hamare hi khilaaf kaam kar raha ho sir” – Iqbal Khan
I am going to finish what we started
“I am going to finish what we started” – Shriya Pilgaonkar
Tum ek akeli jaan apne agents ko bachaoge ya apne awaam ko
“Tum ek akeli jaan apne agents ko bachaoge ya apne awaam ko” – Ankur Bhatia
Zaheer mara hai hamara maksad nahi
Zaheer mara hai, hamara maksad nahi” – Shriya Pilgaonkar
Kaum ka patta bahut bhaari hota hai sir
“Kaum ka patta bahut bhaari hota hai sir” – Iqbal Khan
Musalmaan sirf Quran se nahin apne imaan se bhi banta hai aur uski misaal main dikhaunga
Musalmaan sirf Quran se nahin apne imaan se bhi banta hai aur uski misaal main dikhaunga” – Saqib Saleem
Previous articleShoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s romantic pictures from the vacation is so couple goals
Next articleShweta Basu Prasad did her make-up for 'Comedy Couple'

