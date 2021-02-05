ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Dialogues

Crashh Dialogues: Rohan Mehra, Anushka Sen, Zain Imam, Aditi Sharma and Kunj Anand in an emotional ride

The dialogues from the trailer of Crashh will make you on an emotional roller coaster ride. Check out Crashh Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Crashh Dialogues Rohan Mehraa, Anushka Sen, Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand and Zain Iman in an emotional ride
Crashh Dialogues Rohan Mehraa, Anushka Sen, Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand and Zain Iman in an emotional ride
Ekta Kapoor took her audience on an emotional ride with the trailer of ALTBalaji’s upcoming drama titled Crashh. Starring Rohan Mehra, Anushka Sen, Aditi Sharma and Kunj Anand, Crashh is directed by Kushal Zaveri.

Crashh inseparable in childhood, pitted against each other by circumstances. This Valentine’s Day, Will ‘love’ bring them closer or push them further apart?,” the producer wrote.

Crashh will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from February 14 onwards.

Zindagi inne sikhaa degi
“Zindagi inne sikhaa degi” – Rushad Rana
Kuch accidents zindagi khatam kar dete hai magar kuch zindagi badal dete hai
“Kuch accidents zindagi khatam kar dete hai magar kuch zindagi badal dete hai” – Aditi Sharma
Just in case you need any help
Just in case you need any help” – Zain Imam
Uss photograph ke chaar tukde and one single hope
“Uss photograph ke chaar tukde and one single hope” – Aditi Sharma
Gully Boy dekhne se dream poore nahi hote
You are too smart behind this pretty face
“You are too smart behind this pretty face” – Aditi Sharma
Tum baar baar victim card kyun play karti rehti ho
“Tum baar baar victim card kyun play karti rehti ho” Anushka Sen
