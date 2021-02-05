ADVERTISEMENT
Ekta Kapoor took her audience on an emotional ride with the trailer of ALTBalaji’s upcoming drama titled Crashh. Starring Rohan Mehra, Anushka Sen, Aditi Sharma and Kunj Anand, Crashh is directed by Kushal Zaveri.
Crashh inseparable in childhood, pitted against each other by circumstances. This Valentine’s Day, Will ‘love’ bring them closer or push them further apart?,” the producer wrote.
Crashh will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from February 14 onwards.
The dialogues from the trailer of Crashh will make you on an emotional roller coaster ride. Check out Crashh Dialogues below:
ADVERTISEMENT