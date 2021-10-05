Dhindora Dialogues: Bhuvan Bam’s funny dialogues from his web-show

- Advertisement -

Bhuvan Bam launched the trailer of his upcoming web-show Dhindora on his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.

Shutting down all the anticipation around the launch, the makers finally announced the show to premiere on October 14th, 2021. Dhindora, India’s first independently released web show, is all set to entertain the audience starting the coming week with consecutive new episodes releasing every Thursday thereafter. The 8-part comedy-drama will be released world-wide under his independent YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.

The trailer shows Bhuvan’s life turns upside down after Babloo wins a lottery. Will the jackpot bring happiness or chaos in the lives of BB’s family?

Alongside Bhuvan playing some of the audiences’ favourite characters from BB Ki Vines,the trailer also features an ensemble cast including actors like Anup Soni , Rajesh Tailang and debutant Gayatri Bharadwaj.

Bhuvan Bam’s most esteemed project, ‘Dhindora’ is a light hearted story following Bhuvan and his dysfunctional family, depicting every common man’s larger than life dreams. Produced by Rohit Raj and directed by Himank Gaur, the show is sure to strike a chord with all age groups alike.

We have funny dialogues from the trailer of Dhindora starring Bhuvan Bam. Check out Dhindora Dialogues below:

“Hum middle class logon ki toh aadat hai naa ..sapne pure hone se pehle unhe jee lene ki” – Bhuvan Bam

“Pata nahi konse gareeb khandaan mein paida ho gaya hu main” – Bhuvan Bam

“Jiss din mein bada singer ban gaya naa sirf omelette khaunga” – Bhuvan Bam

“Are Manoj Tiwari hai kya?” – Babloo

“Barf chabaalu” – Babloo

“Kyunki thand mein sirf rongte khade hote hai” – Sameer Fuddi

“Dil se bura lagta hai bhai“

“Tau itna positive rehna theek nahi hai” – Titu mama

“Hagne baithega toh peechwade mein se tatti ke jagah praan nikal jayenge kya pata” – Titu mama

“Muje sakht nafrat hai aise logon se jo bahut jaldi paise kamaa lete hai” – Babloo

“Kya dushmani hai teri TikTok walo se?” – Sameer Fuddi