HomeBollywoodDialogues

Dhindora Dialogues: Bhuvan Bam’s funny dialogues from his web-show

We have funny dialogues from the trailer of Dhindora starring Bhuvan Bam. Check out Dhindora Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Dhindora Dialogues Bhuvan Bam's funny dialogues from his web-show
Dhindora Dialogues Bhuvan Bam's funny dialogues from his web-show
- Advertisement -

Bhuvan Bam launched the trailer of his upcoming web-show Dhindora on his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.

Shutting down all the anticipation around the launch, the makers finally announced the show to premiere on October 14th, 2021. Dhindora, India’s first independently released web show, is all set to entertain the audience starting the coming week with consecutive new episodes releasing every Thursday thereafter. The 8-part comedy-drama will be released world-wide under his independent YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.

- Advertisement -

The trailer shows Bhuvan’s life turns upside down after Babloo wins a lottery. Will the jackpot bring happiness or chaos in the lives of BB’s family?

Alongside Bhuvan playing some of the audiences’ favourite characters from BB Ki Vines,the trailer also features an ensemble cast including actors like  Anup Soni , Rajesh Tailang and debutant Gayatri Bharadwaj.

- Advertisement -

Bhuvan Bam’s most esteemed project, ‘Dhindora’ is a light hearted story following Bhuvan and his dysfunctional family, depicting every common man’s larger than life dreams. Produced by Rohit Raj and directed by Himank Gaur, the show is sure to strike a chord with all age groups alike.

We have funny dialogues from the trailer of Dhindora starring Bhuvan Bam. Check out Dhindora Dialogues below:

Hum middle class logon ki toh aadat hai naa ..sapne pure hone se pehle unhe jee lene ki
“Hum middle class logon ki toh aadat hai naa ..sapne pure hone se pehle unhe jee lene ki” – Bhuvan Bam
Pata nahi konse gareeb khandaan mein paida ho gaya hu main
“Pata nahi konse gareeb khandaan mein paida ho gaya hu main” – Bhuvan Bam
Jiss din mein bada singer ban gaya naa sirf omelette khaunga
“Jiss din mein bada singer ban gaya naa sirf omelette khaunga” – Bhuvan Bam
Are Manoj Tiwari hai kya
“Are Manoj Tiwari hai kya?” – Babloo
Barf chabaalu
“Barf chabaalu” – Babloo
Kyunki thand mein sirf rongte khade hote hai
“Kyunki thand mein sirf rongte khade hote hai” – Sameer Fuddi
Dil se bura lagta hai bhai
Dil se bura lagta hai bhai
Tau itna positive rehna theek nahi hai
“Tau itna positive rehna theek nahi hai” – Titu mama
Hagne baithega toh peechwade mein se tatti ke jagah praan nikal jayenge kya pata
Hagne baithega toh peechwade mein se tatti ke jagah praan nikal jayenge kya pata” – Titu mama
Muje sakht nafrat hai aise logon se jo bahut jaldi paise kamaa lete hai
“Muje sakht nafrat hai aise logon se jo bahut jaldi paise kamaa lete hai” – Babloo
Kya dushmani hai teri TikTok walo se
“Kya dushmani hai teri TikTok walo se?” – Sameer Fuddi
- Advertisement -
Previous articleYouTube Studio allows creators to change currency
Next articleTaniya Kalra opens up on playing a con woman in 'Girgit'
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,893FansLike
44,362FollowersFollow
6,287FollowersFollow
57,529FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv