Dhindora Dialogues: Bhuvan Bam’s funny dialogues from his web-show

Bhuvan Bam launched the trailer of his upcoming web-show Dhindora on his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.
Shutting down all the anticipation around the launch, the makers finally announced the show to premiere on October 14th, 2021. Dhindora, India’s first independently released web show, is all set to entertain the audience starting the coming week with consecutive new episodes releasing every Thursday thereafter. The 8-part comedy-drama will be released world-wide under his independent YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.
The trailer shows Bhuvan’s life turns upside down after Babloo wins a lottery. Will the jackpot bring happiness or chaos in the lives of BB’s family?
Alongside Bhuvan playing some of the audiences’ favourite characters from BB Ki Vines,the trailer also features an ensemble cast including actors like Anup Soni , Rajesh Tailang and debutant Gayatri Bharadwaj.
Bhuvan Bam’s most esteemed project, ‘Dhindora’ is a light hearted story following Bhuvan and his dysfunctional family, depicting every common man’s larger than life dreams. Produced by Rohit Raj and directed by Himank Gaur, the show is sure to strike a chord with all age groups alike.