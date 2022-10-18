Drishyam 2 Dialogues: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna powerful dialogues

The trailer is quite intriguing and takes you back to the dates of October 2 and 3 when this whole incident happened. Akshaye being the new entrant to this impressive ensemble is another USP of the sequel.

It’s been a while since we saw a good Hindi suspense thriller and hope this one fills up the appetite of the audience for it. While the first part was directed by Nishikant Kamat, the sequel is helmed by Abhishek Pathak who has also produced it.

The trailer begins with the ghost from the past returning to Vijay Salgaonkar’s (Ajay Devgn)’s life. The case of Sam’s (Tabu’s son) death has reopened. Vijay tells his wife (Shriya Saran) and family, to not get scared because this enquiry will continue till the day they die.

The trailer says that truth cannot be buried and one sees Akshaye Khanna taking the case in his hands this time around. He leaves no stone unturned along with Tabu, to get the truth of Vijay’s mouth. “Dushman ko haraane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai,” he says. The trailer ends with Vijay getting into the confession mode.

‘Drishyam’ is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam franchise which stars Mohanlal. While the original has turned out to be quite a cult, even the first part of the Hindi version got immense love. One hopes the sequel lives up to it. ‘Drishyam 2’ is set to release on November 18.

We have list of powerful dialogues from Drishyam 2 trailer starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. Check out Drishyam 2 dialogues below:

Sach ped ke beech ki tarah hota hai ..jitna chahe dafna lo ek din bahar aa hi jaata hai

"Sach ped ke beech ki tarah hota hai ..jitna chahe dafna lo ek din bahar aa hi jaata hai" - Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn)

Case padhne se pehle mein insaan ko parakta hoon

"Case padhne se pehle mein insaan ko parakta hoon" - Akshaye Khanna

Bekar ki tension hume problem daal sakti hain

"Bekar ki tension hume problem daal sakti hain" - Ajay Devgn

Jab tak hum zinda hain yeh chaan been chalti rahegi

"Jab tak hum zinda hain yeh chaan been chalti rahegi" - Ajay Devgn

Woh bach kyunki main eek chauthi fail ko underestimate karne ki galti ki thi

"Woh bach gaya kyunki maine ek chauthi fail ko underestimate karne ki galti ki thi" - Tabu

Usne ek maa ko underestimate karne ki galti ki hain

"Usne ek maa ko underestimate karne ki galti ki hain" - Tabu

Woh bahut chalaak hai usko sochne ka time bilkul mat dena

"Woh bahut chalaak hai usko sochne ka time bilkul mat dena" - Tabu

Dushman ko haaraane mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hain

"Dushman ko haraane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hain" - Akshaye Khanna

Aaj tak Dil aur Dimag ke beech maine hamesha apne dimag ki suni

"Aaj tak Dil aur Dimag ke beech maine hamesha apne dimag ki suni" - Ajay Devgn