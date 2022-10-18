scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodDialogues

Drishyam 2 Dialogues: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna powerful dialogues

We have list of powerful dialogues from Drishyam 2 trailer starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. Check out Drishyam 2 dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Drishyam 2 Dialogues pic courtesy twitter
Drishyam 2 Dialogues pic courtesy twitter

The trailer is quite intriguing and takes you back to the dates of October 2 and 3 when this whole incident happened. Akshaye being the new entrant to this impressive ensemble is another USP of the sequel.

It’s been a while since we saw a good Hindi suspense thriller and hope this one fills up the appetite of the audience for it. While the first part was directed by Nishikant Kamat, the sequel is helmed by Abhishek Pathak who has also produced it.

The trailer begins with the ghost from the past returning to Vijay Salgaonkar’s (Ajay Devgn)’s life. The case of Sam’s (Tabu’s son) death has reopened. Vijay tells his wife (Shriya Saran) and family, to not get scared because this enquiry will continue till the day they die.

The trailer says that truth cannot be buried and one sees Akshaye Khanna taking the case in his hands this time around. He leaves no stone unturned along with Tabu, to get the truth of Vijay’s mouth. “Dushman ko haraane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai,” he says. The trailer ends with Vijay getting into the confession mode.

‘Drishyam’ is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam franchise which stars Mohanlal. While the original has turned out to be quite a cult, even the first part of the Hindi version got immense love. One hopes the sequel lives up to it. ‘Drishyam 2’ is set to release on November 18.

We have list of powerful dialogues from Drishyam 2 trailer starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. Check out Drishyam 2 dialogues below:

Sach ped ke beech ki tarah hota hai ..jitna chahe dafna lo ek din bahar aa hi jaata hai
Sach ped ke beech ki tarah hota hai ..jitna chahe dafna lo ek din bahar aa hi jaata hai
"Sach ped ke beech ki tarah hota hai ..jitna chahe dafna lo ek din bahar aa hi jaata hai" - Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn)
Case padhne se pehle mein insaan ko parakta hoon
Case padhne se pehle mein insaan ko parakta hoon
"Case padhne se pehle mein insaan ko parakta hoon" - Akshaye Khanna
Bekar ki tension hume problem daal sakti hain
Bekar ki tension hume problem daal sakti hain
"Bekar ki tension hume problem daal sakti hain" - Ajay Devgn
Jab tak hum zinda hain yeh chaan been chalti rahegi
Jab tak hum zinda hain yeh chaan been chalti rahegi
"Jab tak hum zinda hain yeh chaan been chalti rahegi" - Ajay Devgn
Woh bach kyunki main eek chauthi fail ko underestimate karne ki galti ki thi
Woh bach kyunki main eek chauthi fail ko underestimate karne ki galti ki thi
"Woh bach gaya kyunki maine ek chauthi fail ko underestimate karne ki galti ki thi" - Tabu
Usne ek maa ko underestimate karne ki galti ki hain
Usne ek maa ko underestimate karne ki galti ki hain
"Usne ek maa ko underestimate karne ki galti ki hain" - Tabu
Woh bahut chalaak hai usko sochne ka time bilkul mat dena
Woh bahut chalaak hai usko sochne ka time bilkul mat dena
"Woh bahut chalaak hai usko sochne ka time bilkul mat dena" - Tabu
Dushman ko haaraane mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hain
Dushman ko haaraane mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hain
"Dushman ko haraane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hain" - Akshaye Khanna
Aaj tak Dil aur Dimag ke beech maine hamesha apne dimag ki suni
Aaj tak Dil aur Dimag ke beech maine hamesha apne dimag ki suni
"Aaj tak Dil aur Dimag ke beech maine hamesha apne dimag ki suni" - Ajay Devgn
Previous article
Bharti Singh: My mother raised me to be an independent woman
Next article
Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' to be shot in Dubai, Nepal, Kerala
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Kajal Aggarwal

Kiara Advani

Ananya Panday

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US