Halahal Dialogues: Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar’s powerful Dialogues

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti is all set to star in Eros Now’s original film Halahal. Based on the Vyapam scam, the thriller will also star Sachin Khedekar, Vijay Shrivastav and Anuradha Mukherjee.

The trailer of Halalal is released and it looks promising crime thriller which is based on the Vyapam Scam. The story depicts an unconditional love of a father for his children and how far will he go to get justice for his daughter’s death? The film questions the possibility of whether the real reason behind Archana’s death will ever be discovered in this cruel world?

Sachin Khedekar who plays the father of Archana, Barun Sobti too will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film. Anuradha Mukherjee and Vijay Srivastava too will be seen essaying the key roles. The film is produced by the hitmaker Zeishan Quadri and the script is drafted by Zeishan and Gibran Noorani.

The film is tentatively said to be streaming on Eros Now from 21st September 2020.

We have list of powerful dialogues from the trailer of Halalal starring Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar. Check out the Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar’s powerful Dialogues below:

“Isse suicide ka kaam dekar coverup kiya jaa raha hai” – Sachin Khedekar

“Har cheez ki keemat hoti hai” – Barun Sobti

“Duniya paise ke aage peeche ghumti hai” – Barun Sobti

“Filmon ne naam kharab kar rakha hai issey time pe aate hai” – Barun Sobti

“Iss khel ab jitna door rahenge utna aapke liye utna hi accha hoga”

“Police ne tumhe chaaro taraf se ghair liya hai” – Barun Sobti

“Jab tak tum sab logon iski sazaa milte hue nahi dekhta mere zameer ko chain nahi milega” – Sachin Khedekar

“Rok sakte ho toh rokhkar dikaho” – Sachin Khedekar