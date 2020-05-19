Happy Birthday: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s superhit dialogues

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui came in the industry like a storm and after long years of struggle, he finally managed to make it to the top. And soon he was ruling all the hearts. He has millions of followers and fans all because he has got captivating acting skills.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his unique dialogue deliveries and ever since he has started working in films he has been giving us memorable performances.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was born on 19th May 1974 in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. He turned 46 years today. Siddiqui’s Bollywood debut was in Sarfarosh in the year 1999. Later in 2003, he played a pickpocket in the Sanju’s popular movie Munnabhai M.B.B.S where many people noticed him.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in ‘Ghoomketu’ on 22nd May, exclusively on ZEE5.

On the occasion of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s birthday, we have a list of dialogues which are all time superhit dialogues. Check out the dialogues below:

‘Kabhi kabhi toh lagta hai apun-ich bhagwan hain’ – Sacred Games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jqs7D13ZSNQ ‘Maut Ko Chhu Ke Tak Se Wapas Aa Sakta Hoon’ – KICK

‘Bhagwan ke bharose mat baithiye, Kya pata bhagwan humre bharose baitha ho!’ – Manjhi The Mountain Man

‘Jay Hind pehle kehta hu, Jay Maharashtra baad mein kyunki

Mere liye desh pahle hain, Rajay baad mein’ – Thackeray

‘(Bhagwan har jagah nahi hota hai) … Issi liye toh usne maa banayi hai’ – MOM