Happy Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic dialogues will make you fall in love

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38 today. He is one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Born to actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Ranbir made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya.

Despite a series of commercial failures, his nuanced performances have always struck the right chord with the audience. He is the recipient of six Filmfare Awards.

His most notable works are Raajneeti, Rockstar, Tamasha, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sanju. Ranbir is always in the news for his personal life.

Currently, he is dating actress Alia Bhatt. The two were reportedly preparing to tie the knot this year but due to the pandemic, the plans had to change.

On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday we have a list of romantic dialogues of the actor. Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic dialogues below:

“Pyaar cancer ki tarah hota hai … bin bulaye aa jaata hai aur maarke chala jaata hai” – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

“Mohabbat karna hamare bas mein nahi hai … us mohabbat se door chale jaana … woh hamare bas mein hai” -Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

“Tumhari smile kitni dangerous hai pata hai. mere paas dil hota na, teri smile pe pakka aa jaata” – Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani

“Tumhare jaisi ladkiyan flirting ke liye nahi … ishq ke liye bani hai”- Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani

“No complaints, no demands” – Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani

“Love, pyar, ishq, mohabbat … jab hota hai, jisko hota hai … duniya badal deta hai” – Bachna Ae Haseeno

“Tu na badi cool lagti hai mujhe … aur hot bhi kitni hai tu” – Rockstar

“Aaj tak maine ek hi insaan se pyar kara hai … khud se … par ab tum se bhi karoonga aur palang todh pyar karoonga” – Besharam