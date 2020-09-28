Happy Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic dialogues will make you fall in love

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38 today. He is one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Born to actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Ranbir made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya.
Despite a series of commercial failures, his nuanced performances have always struck the right chord with the audience. He is the recipient of six Filmfare Awards.
His most notable works are Raajneeti, Rockstar, Tamasha, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sanju. Ranbir is always in the news for his personal life.
Currently, he is dating actress Alia Bhatt. The two were reportedly preparing to tie the knot this year but due to the pandemic, the plans had to change.
On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday we have a list of romantic dialogues of the actor. Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic dialogues below: