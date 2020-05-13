Advertisement
Home Bollywood Dialogues

Happy Birthday: Sunny Leone’s iconic dialogues from her movies

On the special occasion, we have a list of dialogues of Sunny Leone from her movies which are totally iconic and will sweep you off your feet.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Happy Birthday Sunny Leone’s iconic dialogues from her movies
Happy Birthday Sunny Leone’s iconic dialogues from her movies
Advertisement

Bollywood’s beauty queen is celebrating her birthday today. She turned 39 years old. She is filled with many birthday messages on social media. She is the most  searched personality on Google in India year after year.

She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 and has acted in a number of films, including Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and Tera Intezaar. She is a popular face on the small screen too, as the co-host of MTV Splitsvilla, alongside Rannvijay Singha.

Also Read: Sunny Leone dons ’80s style for retro aerobics workout

Advertisement

Different people have different tastes for music as well as dialogues but there is one thing common among all these people, which is that almost everyone in this world is madly in love with dialogues of Sunny Leone.

On the special occasion, we have a list of dialogues of Sunny Leone from her movies which are totally iconic and will sweep you off your feet. Check out her dialogues below:
“Pyar ishq mohabbat … duniya ka sabse aakhri aur khatarnak nasha hai” – Jism 2
“Glamour industry mein success ka short cut … short skirt” – Ek Paheli Leela
“Get ready to die!” – Ragini MMS 2
“Sikka hila toh pass!” – Mastizaade

Sunny shared a video message in which she is seen thanking fans and friends for wishing her on her birthday with the caption, “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life! Xoxo.”

Advertisement
Previous articleAB Anni CD movie review: An overwhelmingly emotional family heart render
Next articlePriyamani wishes to explore Hindi film industry

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

Maddie and Tae ‘Trying On Rings’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Trying On Rings by Maddie and Tae
Read more

Why Shahid Kapoor gets ‘nervous’ about working with dad Pankaj Kapur?

News Glamsham Editorial -
It's never been easy for actor Shahid Kapoor to work with his father, the veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.
Read more

Amaal Mallik records with Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra for Saina Nehwal biopic

News Glamsham Editorial -
Amaal Mallik has recorded with the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra during the lockdown, for the upcoming biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal.
Read more

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend funeral of late assistant amid Covid-19 pandemic

News Glamsham Editorial -
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Wednesday attended the funeral of his late assistant Amos, who had passed away on Tuesday.
Read more

The Big Bang Theory Theme Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of The Big Bang Theory Theme Song
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020