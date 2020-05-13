Happy Birthday: Sunny Leone’s iconic dialogues from her movies

Advertisement

Bollywood’s beauty queen is celebrating her birthday today. She turned 39 years old. She is filled with many birthday messages on social media. She is the most searched personality on Google in India year after year.

She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 and has acted in a number of films, including Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and Tera Intezaar. She is a popular face on the small screen too, as the co-host of MTV Splitsvilla, alongside Rannvijay Singha.

Also Read: Sunny Leone dons ’80s style for retro aerobics workout

Advertisement

Different people have different tastes for music as well as dialogues but there is one thing common among all these people, which is that almost everyone in this world is madly in love with dialogues of Sunny Leone.

On the special occasion, we have a list of dialogues of Sunny Leone from her movies which are totally iconic and will sweep you off your feet. Check out her dialogues below:

“Pyar ishq mohabbat … duniya ka sabse aakhri aur khatarnak nasha hai” – Jism 2

“Glamour industry mein success ka short cut … short skirt” – Ek Paheli Leela

“Get ready to die!” – Ragini MMS 2

“Sikka hila toh pass!” – Mastizaade

Sunny shared a video message in which she is seen thanking fans and friends for wishing her on her birthday with the caption, “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life! Xoxo.”