Happy Birthday: Vicky Kaushal’s all time best dialogues

Vicky Kaushal is one of the versatile actors of Bollywood, he has already worked in so many many Hindi films, he starts his career as a leading role from Masaan (2015) movie which earned him the IIFA and Screen Awards for Best Male Debut.

He also worked in Raazi, Sanju as a supporting role, recently he played lead role of a military officer in action film Uri: The Surgical Strike. He delivered so many awesome dialogues in his films, here we have collected those dialogues from the different films.

His supporting roles and leading roles have helped him prove that he is also a flexible actor, who is willing to step down and step up during the most intense times.

“Farz aur farzi mein bas ek maatra ka antar hota hai” – URI: The Surgical Strike

“How’s the Josh…High Sir” – URI: The Surgical Strike

“Ghee chhe toh ghapa-ghap chhe” – Sanju

“Jab ye Robbie tujhse pyaar karta hai….tab ankhein band karke mere bare mein sochti hai…..ya ankhon khol kar usko dekhti hai” -Manmarziyaan

“Agar main apne desh..Apne bhaiyon ke liy ab nahi ladaa..Tom main apne hi nazron mein….Frazi bankar reh jaunga” -URI