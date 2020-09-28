Harami Dialogues: Emraan Hashmi’s hard hitting dialogues

Advtg.

The makers released the trailer of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Harami. In the trailer, we see a group of orphaned teenage thieves who pick pockets for a living. They are led by an English-speaking crime lord, played by Emraan Hashmi.

One day, one of the teenage boys steals money from a middle-class man, who commits suicide after being robbed. The teenage boy then meets the daughter of the man he had robbed and has a change of heart. Seeking for redemption, he sets on a journey to correct things.

Harami is a hard-hitting, visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, love and redemption, played out against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic and relentless Mumbai.

Harami is directed by Shyam Madiraju. The film is all set to premiere at Busan International Film Festival 2020 which will be held between October 21 and October 30.

The other cast includes Rizwan Shaikh, Danshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Machindra Ghadkar, Sarthak Dusane, Manish Mishra, Yash Kamble, Durgesh Gupta, Aditya Bhagat, Starr Liu, Diksha Nisha and Adil Khan.

Check out Emraan Hashmi’s hard hitting Harami Dialogues below:

“Never ever again break my rules” – Emraan Hashmi

“You’ve earned it”- Emraan Hashmi

“Yehi zindagi ke liye tu sab kuch chhodna chahta hai”

“No woman is worth your tears, boy” – Emraan Hashmi

“Pachpan is a dreamer and that’s his biggest weakness” – Emraan Hashmi

“I was wrong, that woman does exist the one worth all your tears” – Emraan Hashmi