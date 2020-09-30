Home Bollywood Dialogues

From Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill: Iconic Bigg Boss contestants dialogues

While we wait for the new season which is just around the corner, let's take a look at some of the most unforgettable and iconic dialogues of Bigg Boss. From Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill. Check out the Bigg Boss dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi


Ek number manas, if you’re a sucker for drama and are one the people who live for Bigg Boss, you’ve come to the right place.

The reality show has housed many legends who have produced dialogues and catchphrases that put comedy roast insults and Bollywood punchlines to shame. 

Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining shows. Over the years, it has provided us with every sort of entertainment. Right from bromance and romance, friendships, fights, Bigg Boss has always kept us hooked.

While we wait for the new season which is just around the corner, let’s take a look at some of the most unforgettable and iconic dialogues of Bigg Boss. Toh Bigg Boss chahte hain, ki aap inn iconic dialogues ko phirse yaad karein…

From Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill. Check out the Bigg Boss dialogues below:

Ae! Baap pe mat jaana
“Ae! Baap pe mat jaana” – Dolly Bindra – Bigg Boss 4
Zindagi Jhandwaa phir bhi Ghamadwaa
“Zindagi Jhandwaa phir bhi Ghamandwaa” – Ravi Kishan Bigg Boss 1
Talk to the hand
“Talk to the hand” – Pooja Misrra Bigg Boss 5
Freakin buzz off baby
“Freakin buzz off baby” – Akashdeep Saigal Bigg Boss 5
Disappear, just disappear
“Disappear, just disappear” – Tannaz Irani Bigg Boss 3
Time Out
“Time Out” – Imam A Siddique Bigg Boss 6
Aloo Bade Karaare
“Aloo Bade Karaare” – VJ Andy Bigg Boss 9
You are a two rupees person
“You are a two rupees person” – Kamaal R Khan Bigg Boss 3
Talk to the walls
“Talk to the walls” – Hina Khan Bigg Boss 11
Awaam sab dekh raha hai
“Awaam sab dekh raha hai” – Arshi Khan Bigg Boss 11
'Badi badi baatein aur vadapav khatein'
“Badi badi baatein aur vadapav khatein” – Ajaz Khan Bigg Boss 7
Tuadaa kutta tommy sada kutta kutta
Meri koi feeling nai hai? Twadda kutta tommy, sadda kutta, kutta?” – Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13
Do you whatever you want to do man..lekin mata pita aur Bharat Mata ka khayal rakhna
“Do you whatever you want to do man..lekin mata pita aur Bharat Mata ka khayal rakhna” – Salman Khan
I rest my case
“I rest my case” – Rajeev Paul Bigg Boss 6
Sonali sonali let's go to Monali coz Diandra Diandra
“Sonali sonali let’s go to Monali coz Diandra Diandra went to Bandra” – Gautam Gulati Bigg Boss 8
Aaj se abhi se tum ek naya prince dekhoge
“Aaj se, abhi se tum ek naya Prince dekhoge” – Prince Narula Bigg Boss 9
Mujhe attention chahiye
“Mujhe attention chahiye” – Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13

“Don’t expect anything from anyone” – Asim Riaz Bigg Boss 13
Aabka Ka Dabra Main Hoon Paras Chhabra
“Aabka Ka Dabra Main Hoon Paras Chhabra” – Paras Chhabra Bigg Boss 13
Paas mein baithi teri ek haseena hai tere perfume se zyada mehenga mera paseena hai
“Paas mein baithi teri ek haseena hai tere perfume se zyada mehenga mera paseena hai” – Asim Riaz Bigg Boss 13
Akela hoon, khush hoon. Akele se phatti hai tum sab ki
“Akela hoon, khush hoon. Akele se phatti hai tum sab ki” – Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13
Agar main king hoon toh koi mera takhta palat nahi sakta You set the bar, I'll raise the bar Kutta palo, billi palo par galat fehmi mat palo.
“Agar main king hoon toh koi mera takhta palat nahi sakta You set the bar, I’ll raise the bar Kutta palo, billi palo par galat fehmi mat palo.” – Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13
Mujhe Negativity Bilkul Pasand Nahi Mai Negative Logo Ke Saath Reh Hi Nahi Sakti
“Mujhe Negativity Bilkul Pasand Nahi, Mai Negative Logo Ke Saath Reh Hi Nahi Sakti” – Rashami Desai Bigg Boss 13










