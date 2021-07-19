Hungama 2 Dialogues: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan’s comedy dialogues

Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, a sequel to his 2003 film Hungama. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, Pranitha Subhash, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana.
Shilpa Shetty features as the glamorous wife of Paresh Rawal’s character Radheshyam Tiwari, who is suspicious that his wife is having an affair with a young man played by Meezaan.
Hungama 2 trailer shows Meezaan’s character trying to clear the confusion that he is the father of his college sweetheart’s baby girl with the help of Shilpa Shetty.
Other than Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, the 2003 Hungama starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. The film featured Shakti Kapoor, Tiku Talsania and Shoma Anand in supporting roles.
Hungama 2 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.