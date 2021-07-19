Hungama 2 Dialogues: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan’s comedy dialogues

Adv.

Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, a sequel to his 2003 film Hungama. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, Pranitha Subhash, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana.

Shilpa Shetty features as the glamorous wife of Paresh Rawal’s character Radheshyam Tiwari, who is suspicious that his wife is having an affair with a young man played by Meezaan.

Hungama 2 trailer shows Meezaan’s character trying to clear the confusion that he is the father of his college sweetheart’s baby girl with the help of Shilpa Shetty.

Other than Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, the 2003 Hungama starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. The film featured Shakti Kapoor, Tiku Talsania and Shoma Anand in supporting roles.

Hungama 2 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.

We have comedy dialogues from the trailer of Hungama 2 starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezan and Pranitha Subhash. Check out Hungama 2 Dialogues below:

“Aur yeh praani mera nahi hai” – Meezaan

“Duniya mein jalwa pehli baa ho raha hai ki patni ka aashiq pati ko puch raha hai ki uski” – Paresh Rawal

“Tumhe toh duniya se bahar nikal doonga main” – Paresh Rawal

“Nayan sukh le raha hai mere biwi ka” – Paresh Rawal

“Woh bol rahi hai pregnant bhi meri wajah se hui aur baccha bhi mera hi hai” – Meezaan

“Ab aise sab ne kaha hai ki sabka maalik ek tu sabke naam pe phek” – Rajpal Yadav

“Saale ke muuh ke andar baithke bandook chalaunga toh hi marega” – Paresh Rawal

“Maa Hungama tu hi bachaale” – Shilpa Shetty Kundra