Indoo Ki Jawani Dialogues: Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal’s romantic comedy dialogues which will entertain you

The makers of Indoo Ki Jawani dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film on Monday evening and it promises full-on entertainment. The film stars Kiara Advani , Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in the lead roles

In the trailer, Kiara plays the role of a girl-next-door named Indira Gupta aka Indoo, who is trying to find her true love. On her friend’s suggestion, she tries her luck on Tinder, a dating app. However, her life takes a new turn after she meets a man from Pakistan (played by Aditya Seal), who disguised himself as a Hyderabad native.

After she gets to know about his real identity, she sees news about terrorists from Pakistan infiltrating the city. She starts suspecting him. The second half of the trailer shows how Indoo’s love story takes a new twist.

“INDOO KI JAWANI” written & directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Ryan Stephen, Niranjan Iyengar.

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal’s romantic comedy dialogues which will entertain you in Indoo Ki Jawani. Check out Indoo Ki Jawani Dialogues below:

“Pyaar ki agar baat karein toh aaj kal main single hoon” – Kiara Advani

“By God aaj kal acche ladke milte kahaan hain” – Kiara Advani

“Yaar iss bande ko naa shaadi se jyada sex mein interest hain” – Kiara Advani

“Tu naa yeh adult kaamon se parhez karna chodh de” – Mallika Dua

“Yeh duniya naa fast forward mode mein chal rahi hai” – Mallika Dua

“Aise kaise do hafte mein move on kar jau” – Kiara Advani

“Shakal dekho iski kitna bhola bhala lagta hai” – Kiara Advani

“Isse kehte hai ghar baithe dating app se museebat order karna” – Kiara Advani

“Madam Kauve har jagah kaale hote hai….India ho yaa Pakistan” – Aditya Seal

“Hamare yaha toh kaale hote hai tumhare waha toh tumlog pakad pakad ke kaala banate hoge” – Kiara Advani

“Hamari Aitihasik cricket team…Hamare pass Afridi hai, Wasim Akram hai” – Aditya Seal

“Hamare yaha Sachin hai, Dhoni hai, Dada hai..aaj kal Virat bhi hai” – Kiara Advani

“Madam muje koi attack vattack nahi karna I am not a terrorist” – Aditya Seal

“Ab pata chala tumhe Kashmir Ki Kali kyun pasand hai…” – Kiara Advani