Jug Jugg Jeeyo Dialogues: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani is a complete family reunion film with full of surprises

We have funny dialogues from the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Check out Jug Jugg Jeeyo Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Jug Jugg Jeeyo Dialogues Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani is a complete family reunion film with full of surprises pic courtesy yt
After much anticipation, the trailer of Karan Johar’s family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo has been released. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in key roles and is set to hit theatres on June 24, 2022.

The trailer features Varun and Kiara as a couple who are seeking a divorce from each other. However, the two decide to hide their decision for some time due to a family wedding. Amid all this, Varun was left shocked when he discovered that even his father (Anil Kapoor) is planning to divorce his mother (Neetu Kapoor).

Why? Because he is in love with somebody else (Tisca Chopra). It is then revealed that Manish Paul will be playing the role of Varun Dhawan’s brother in the movie. What follows is a tale of surprises, twists, fun, and entertainment.

Backed by Viacom 18 and Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to hit theatres on 24 June, 2022. 

Konse papa apne bacche ke divorce ke baare mein sunne ke liye zone mein hote hain
"Konse papa apne bacche ke divorce ke baare mein sunne ke liye zone mein hote hain" - Kiara Advani
Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti share BTS picture in wedding outfits from their upcoming music video 'Vetu' pic courtesy instagram
"Yeh biwiyaan shaadi ke baad itni bholi kyun ho jaati hain" - Anil Kapoor
Papa aapne meri muh ki baat cheen li
"Papa aapne meri muh ki baat cheen li" - Varun Dhawan
Are biwiyaan muh se niwala cheen leti hain ..tu baat ki baat kar raha hain
"Are biwiyaan muh se niwala cheen leti hain ..tu baat ki baat kar raha hain" - Anil Kapoor
Duniya ka sabse bada festival pata hain konsa hain …. Gharwali ..kyunki use baar baar manana padta hain
"Duniya ka sabse bada festival pata hain konsa hain …. Gharwali ..kyunki use baar baar manana padta hain" - Varun Dhawan
Hum dono papa ki godh mein baithke bade hue hain…ab teacher aake papaji ki godhi main baith gayi hai aur papaji bade ho rahe hain
"Hum dono papa ki godh mein baithke bade hue hain…ab teacher aake papaji ki godhi main baith gayi hai aur papaji bade ho rahe hain" - Maniesh Paul
Papaji ..Tharki ho gaye hain
"Papaji ..Tharki ho gaye hain" - Maniesh Paul
Agar tuje kuch tips chahiye naa toh apne papa se le lena purine khiladi hain acchi salah denge
"Agar tuje kuch tips chahiye naa toh apne papa se le lena purine khiladi hain acchi salah denge" - Neetu Kapoor
Rishta tootne ki koi ek wajah nahi hoti hain..bahut si adhoori ladaayiyon ki thakaan hoti hain bas
"Rishta tootne ki koi ek wajah nahi hoti hain..bahut si adhoori ladaayiyon ki thakaan hoti hain bas" - Neetu Kapoor
Iss ghar mein na kabhi talaaq hua hain aur naa kabhi hoga
"Iss ghar mein na kabhi talaaq hua hain aur naa kabhi hoga" - Neetu Kapoor
