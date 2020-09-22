Home Bollywood Dialogues

Khaali Peeli Dialogues: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s funny and entertaining Dialogues gives Mumbaiya feels

The dialogues are also funny and entertaining which gives all Mumbaiya feels. Check out Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s funny and entertaining Khaali Peeli Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
The full length trailer of upcoming Bollywood movie Khaali Peeli has been released online. It debuts on digital platform Zee Plex on October 2 and features newbies Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in main roles with Jaideep Ahlawat playing the antagonist.

The close to two-minute-long clip shows Ananya Panday robbing Jaideep’s character of money initially and then meeting Ishaan Khatter, who plays a cabbie, accidentally. As fate would have it, their lives come together.

Trust issues linger between the two since cash is involved but no one seems to be the one to back out easily. Cat and mouse chase begins between Jaideep’s gang and the two runaways as we enter the world of this urban crime-thriller.

Apan bole toh full dhamaal
“Apan bole toh full dhamaal” – Ishaan Khatter
Aur yeh heroine full zor full bawaal
“Aur yeh heroine full zor full bawaal” – Ishaan Khatter
Aise combo mein lafda toh hoyega hi naa
“Aise combo mein lafda toh hoyega hi naa” – Ishaan Khatter
Hamare dhande mein zabaan ki keemat jaan se jyada hoti hai
“Hamare dhande mein zabaan ki keemat jaan se jyada hoti hai” – Jaideep Ahlawat
Satak yaha se warna tera aur teri taxi ka honeymoon idharch karenge
“Satak yaha se warna tera aur teri taxi ka honeymoon idharch karenge” – Ananya Panday
Yeh dekh Jalwaa
“Yeh dekh Jalwaaa” – Ishaan Khatter
Tu jabi jabi mere life mein aayi hai na tabich dhamaal kiyela hai mein
“Tu jabi jabi mere life mein aayi hai na tabich dhamaal kiyela hai mein” – Ishaan Khatter
Tu rokda leke kalti ho gaya toh.
“Tu rokda leke kalti ho gaya toh?” – Ananya Panday
Accha tu bathroom bolke peeche se khasak gayi toh
“Accha tu bathroom bolke peeche se khasak gayi toh?” – Ishaan Khatter
Comment below your favourite dialogues.

