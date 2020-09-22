Khaali Peeli Dialogues: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s funny and entertaining Dialogues gives Mumbaiya feels

The full length trailer of upcoming Bollywood movie Khaali Peeli has been released online. It debuts on digital platform Zee Plex on October 2 and features newbies Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in main roles with Jaideep Ahlawat playing the antagonist.
The close to two-minute-long clip shows Ananya Panday robbing Jaideep’s character of money initially and then meeting Ishaan Khatter, who plays a cabbie, accidentally. As fate would have it, their lives come together.
Trust issues linger between the two since cash is involved but no one seems to be the one to back out easily. Cat and mouse chase begins between Jaideep’s gang and the two runaways as we enter the world of this urban crime-thriller.
The dialogues are also funny and entertaining which gives all Mumbaiya feels. Check out Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s funny and entertaining Khaali Peeli Dialogues below:
