Advtg.
Home Bollywood Dialogues

Laxmmi Bomb Dialogues: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s spooky adventure with funny dialogues

The dialogues from the trailer are funny and yet spooky. Check out Laxmmi Bomb dialogues starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Laxmmi Bomb Dialogues Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s spooky adventure with funny dialogues
Laxmmi Bomb Dialogues Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s spooky adventure with funny dialogues
Advtg.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s most awaited film Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on the OTT platform this Diwali on November 9. 

The much awaited trailer of Laxmmi Bomb released today. In the horror-comedy, the actor will be seen playing the role of a transgender. The film also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. 

The Laxmmi Bomb trailer begins on an intense note with Akshay Kumar saying ‘Ye bhoot kuch nahi hota hai, jis din sach mei mere saamne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam chooriyan pehen lunga. (There is no such thing as ghosts. The day I see one, I swear on my mom, I will wear bangles).

Advtg.

Then, we see the beautiful Kiara Advani making an appearance as a peppy song plays in the background. The tone of the trailer shifts to being that of a laughter riot. The 3 minute-40 second long trailer is a blend of laughter, fear, and emotions. The highlight of the trailer is when Akshay Kumar says, “Live life, queen size.”

The film is a remake of Tamil film Kanchana. Kanchana is the story of a man named Ragahva who gets possessed by the spirits of three ghosts – a transgender woman, a Muslim man and an intellectually challenged kid. The film released in 2011 and was the perfect ‘masala’ entertainer for audience back then. Raghava Lawrence helmed the original as well.

Laxmmi Bomb releases on 9th November Diwali release on DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP

The dialogues from the trailer are funny and yet spooky. Check out Laxmmi Bomb dialogues below:

Jis din sachmein mere saamne bhoot aaya naa toh maa kasam chudiyaan pehen lunga chudiyaan
“Jis din sachmein mere saamne bhoot aaya naa toh maa kasam chudiyaan pehen lunga chudiyaan” – Akshay Kumar
Are mein aapse milna aaya tha aap allah ko pyaare ho gaye
Are mein aapse milna aaya tha aap allah ko pyaare ho gaye?- Akshay Kumar
Iss bimari ko Sciophobia kehte hai yaani fear of shadow yaani parchayee se darna
“Iss bimari ko Sciophobia kehte hai fear of shadow yaani parchayee se darna” – Akshay Kumar
Sabse bada bhoot toh yahi hai yahi hai woh parchayee
“Sabse bada bhoot toh yahi hai yahi hai woh parchayee” – Akshay Kumar
Hum yaaha pe unko impress karne aaye hai bhoot bhagaane nahi aaye hai
“Hum yaaha pe unko impress karne aaye hai bhoot bhagaane nahi aaye hai” – Kiara Advani
Chhod muje haath kyon lagata hai sharam nahi aati tharki kahi ka
“Chhod muje haath kyon lagata hai sharam nahi aati tharki kahi ka?” – Akshay Kumar
Main iss area ki queen hoon queen hoon Life live queen size
“Main iss area ki queen hoon.. queen hoon… Live life queen size” – Akshay Kumar
Tera pati hai naa haraami tedha hai par tera hai
“Tera pati hai naa haraami tedha hai par tera hai” – Akshay Kumar
Advtg.
Previous articleVeteran composer Naresh Sharma ‘learnt a lot’ from son Mithoon
Next articleKani Kusruti: Actors should be given equal opportunities

Related Articles

News

Has Twinkle Khanna quit acting? Know the real reason.

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna has revealed why she has no interest in returning to acting. Daughter of...
Read more
News

Ranvir Shorey: Comedy is my home

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Ranvir Shorey says he consciously decided to stay away from serious roles when he realised that people enjoy lighthearted content more.
Read more
News

Pulkit Samrat will wear bangles if 'Laxmmi Bomb' isn't bumper hit

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat on Friday announced that he would wear bangles if the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb is anything...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks