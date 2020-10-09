Laxmmi Bomb Dialogues: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s spooky adventure with funny dialogues

Advtg.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s most awaited film Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on the OTT platform this Diwali on November 9.

The much awaited trailer of Laxmmi Bomb released today. In the horror-comedy, the actor will be seen playing the role of a transgender. The film also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

The Laxmmi Bomb trailer begins on an intense note with Akshay Kumar saying ‘Ye bhoot kuch nahi hota hai, jis din sach mei mere saamne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam chooriyan pehen lunga. (There is no such thing as ghosts. The day I see one, I swear on my mom, I will wear bangles).

Then, we see the beautiful Kiara Advani making an appearance as a peppy song plays in the background. The tone of the trailer shifts to being that of a laughter riot. The 3 minute-40 second long trailer is a blend of laughter, fear, and emotions. The highlight of the trailer is when Akshay Kumar says, “Live life, queen size.”

The film is a remake of Tamil film Kanchana. Kanchana is the story of a man named Ragahva who gets possessed by the spirits of three ghosts – a transgender woman, a Muslim man and an intellectually challenged kid. The film released in 2011 and was the perfect ‘masala’ entertainer for audience back then. Raghava Lawrence helmed the original as well.

Laxmmi Bomb releases on 9th November Diwali release on DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP

The dialogues from the trailer are funny and yet spooky. Check out Laxmmi Bomb dialogues below:

“Jis din sachmein mere saamne bhoot aaya naa toh maa kasam chudiyaan pehen lunga chudiyaan” – Akshay Kumar

Are mein aapse milna aaya tha aap allah ko pyaare ho gaye?- Akshay Kumar

“Iss bimari ko Sciophobia kehte hai fear of shadow yaani parchayee se darna” – Akshay Kumar

“Sabse bada bhoot toh yahi hai yahi hai woh parchayee” – Akshay Kumar

“Hum yaaha pe unko impress karne aaye hai bhoot bhagaane nahi aaye hai” – Kiara Advani

“Chhod muje haath kyon lagata hai sharam nahi aati tharki kahi ka?” – Akshay Kumar

“Main iss area ki queen hoon.. queen hoon… Live life queen size” – Akshay Kumar

“Tera pati hai naa haraami tedha hai par tera hai” – Akshay Kumar