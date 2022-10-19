Mili Dialogues: Janhvi Kapoor tries to survive in this thriller film

The makers released the trailer recently, which follows a girl as she gets stuck inside an eatery’s freezer. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the survival thriller film Mili.

The trailer shows her struggling to get out of the freezer and screaming for help. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal, who plays the role of Mili’s boyfriend and is treated as a suspect by the police. The trailer says that the film is inspired by true events.

We have a list of dialogues from the Mili trailer starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa Check out Mili dialogues below:

Papa cigarette pi rahe ho ap ander. Nahi to. Mita diya saboot. Saboot Kaunsa saboot

Pet pe dhakka maarenge agar juth bola to

Aap to humko chod kar canana jaa rahi hai na jaayiye usase bhi koi dur desh hai tio waja chali jaaiye

Maar pitai ke baad admit hua to hospital mein darane ki jagah tum to pyaar kar baithe 1

"Yaha ek ek din katana mushkil ho raha hai ye soch kar ki hamari beti kis haal mein hogi kaha hogi" - Manoj Pahwa