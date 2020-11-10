Mum Bhai Dialogues: Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher’s jhakaas Dialogues

AltBalaji latest upcoming crime-thriller series, Mum Bhai. Produced by Apoorva Lakhia, the series features Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher and Sandeepa Dhar in the pivotal roles.
It will also be available on Zee5. The 3-minute 14-second trailer brings out the premise of the show, which is based on a face-off between cops and the underworld in Mumbai of the ’90s.
Angad Bedi is portraying the role of Bhaskar Shetty, a cop who has taken the charge of cleaning the streets of his city.
The trailer starts by introducing us to the fact that in 1990, Mumbai Police set up the Anti-Terrorism Squad to counter crime syndicates. Between cops and gangsters eyeing the crown of power and politics, an action-packed trailer unfolds.
Sab ki manzil thi ek, par raaste the alag-alag. Kiske rules pe chal raha tha yeh Mum Bhai ka game? Pata chalega 12th November ko, on ALTBalaji