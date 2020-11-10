Mum Bhai Dialogues: Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher’s jhakaas Dialogues

Advtg.

AltBalaji latest upcoming crime-thriller series, Mum Bhai. Produced by Apoorva Lakhia, the series features Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher and Sandeepa Dhar in the pivotal roles.

It will also be available on Zee5. The 3-minute 14-second trailer brings out the premise of the show, which is based on a face-off between cops and the underworld in Mumbai of the ’90s.

Angad Bedi is portraying the role of Bhaskar Shetty, a cop who has taken the charge of cleaning the streets of his city.

The trailer starts by introducing us to the fact that in 1990, Mumbai Police set up the Anti-Terrorism Squad to counter crime syndicates. Between cops and gangsters eyeing the crown of power and politics, an action-packed trailer unfolds.

We have some jhakaas dialogues from the trailer of Mum Bhai starring Angad Bedi, Sikandar Kher and Sandeepa Dhar. Check out Mum Bhai Dialogues below:

“Jab Mumbai ka gutter gandagi se overflow kar raha tha usse saaf karne ke liye hume uss gutter mein utarna hi padha” – Sameer Dharmadhikari

“Mereko sab gandagi saaf karke Raaj karna tha iss sheher pe” – Angad Bedi

“Log mereko Bombay ka Raja bolte hai” – Sikandar Kher

“Mein film mein nahi..mere pe film banegi” – Angad Bedi

“Mumbai hota toh tera laash ka punchnama ho raha hota” – Angad Bedi

“Agar paise ne dhoka diya toh kapde kareedne ke layak nahi bachega” – Sandeepa Dhar

“Time aane par woh kiske tarah jyada wafaadar hai” – Sikandar Kher

“Muje kya pata tha ke iss gandagi ko saaf karte karte mein khud ganda ho jayega” – Angad Bedi

“Har ko tere jaise dhokebaaz nahi hota kuch log dost hota” – Angad Bedi

“Ek dusre ka peet peeche nahi marneka” – Angad Bedi

“Toh saamne se marega?” – Sikandar Kher

“Paisa dene ke baad bhi mereko toh TU nahi bolneka” – Angad Bedi