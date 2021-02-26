Mumbai Saga Dialogues: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s power packed action dialogues

John Abraham is back again with a crime-thriller and we can’t keep calm.
The teaser of the actor’s much-anticipated film Mumbai Saga, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, dropped on the Internet on Wednesday and it will blow your mind.
The trailer shows John playing the role of a deadly gangster named Amartya Rao, who wants to dominate the Bombay underworld in the Eighties and the Nineties, before the city was renamed to Mumbai. Emraan Hashmi features as a no-nonsense cop, who is hell-bent on destroying Amartya’s reign and is determined to make Bombay violence-free.
ADVERTISEMENT
The film, directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series, also stars Sunil Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Grover, Amole Gupte, Rohit Roy and Prateik Babbar.