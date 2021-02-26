ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Dialogues

Mumbai Saga Dialogues: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s power packed action dialogues

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga dialogues are entertaining and filled with power packed action scenes. Check out Mumbai Saga dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
John Abraham is back again with a crime-thriller and we can’t keep calm.

The teaser of the actor’s much-anticipated film Mumbai Saga, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, dropped on the Internet on Wednesday and it will blow your mind.

The trailer shows John playing the role of a deadly gangster named Amartya Rao, who wants to dominate the Bombay underworld in the Eighties and the Nineties, before the city was renamed to Mumbai. Emraan Hashmi features as a no-nonsense cop, who is hell-bent on destroying Amartya’s reign and is determined to make Bombay violence-free.

The film, directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series, also stars Sunil Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Grover, Amole Gupte, Rohit Roy and Prateik Babbar.

Mumbai Saga begins in cinemas on 19th March 2021.

Jisne bhi hafta diya agla haath uska katega
“Jisne bhi hafta diya agla haath uska katega” – John Abraham
Time toh har kisika aata hai daur aayega
“Time toh har kisika aata hai daur aayega” – John Abraham
Yaha raaj ussi ka chalta hai jiski himmat uski taakat se badhi ho
“Yaha raaj ussi ka chalta hai jiski himmat uski taakat se badhi ho” – Suniel Shetty
Banduk toh sirf shauk ke liye rakhta hoon daraa ke liye toh naam hi kaafi hai
“Banduk toh sirf shauk ke liye rakhta hoon daraa ke liye toh naam hi kaafi hai” – John Abraham
Aish nahi raaj karunga
“Aish nahi…raaj karunga…” – John Abraham
Teri gaadi bullet proof hai..tu nahi
“Teri gaadi bullet proof hai..tu nahi” – John Abraham
Sawaal yeh nahi hai ki Amartya marega.. sawaal yeh hai ki main 10 crore ka karunga kya
“Sawaal yeh nahi hai ki Amartya marega.. sawaal yeh hai ki main 10 crore ka karunga kya?”- Emraan Hashmi
Dhoke ki khaasiyat hai ki denewala aksar koi khaas hi hota hai
“Dhoke ki khaasiyat hai ki denewala aksar koi khaas hi hota hai” – John Abraham
Meri goli se bachne ke liye tuje baar baar khush kismat hona padega aur muje sirf ek baar
“Meri goli se bachne ke liye tuje baar baar khush kismat hona padega aur muje sirf ek baar” – Emraan Hashmi
Jis din kismat ne aapka saath diya aur aapne uss player ko maara toh kam se kam main bol sakunga ki maine maut se haath milaaya tha
“Jis din kismat ne aapka saath diya aur aapne uss player ko maara toh kam se kam main bol sakunga ki maine maut se haath milaaya tha” – John Abraham
