Netflix Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Dialogues: Swara Bhasker’s entertaining and funny dialogues

The trailer of Bhaag Beanie Bhaag shows the titular character, an aspiring stand-up comic in Mumbai.
Beanie Bhatnagar decides to escape her regular, boring life, with a long-term boyfriend, safe job and middle class family for a career in comedy. Varun Thakur plays her boyfriend turned much to her dismay – fiancé.
Right in the middle of what seems like her engagement party, Beanie flees. She later expresses her desire to be a stand-up comic, which comes as a shock to her closed ones. She faces rejection onstage, but is told by Ravi Patel’s character: “Real comics, they get right back up there!”