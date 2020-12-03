Bollywood Dialogues

Netflix Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Dialogues: Swara Bhasker’s entertaining and funny dialogues

Check out Swara Bhasker's entertaining and funny dialogues from Bhaag Beanie Bhaag below:

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Dialogues
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Dialogues Swara Bhasker’s entertaining and funny dialogues
The trailer of Bhaag Beanie Bhaag shows the titular character, an aspiring stand-up comic in Mumbai.

Beanie Bhatnagar decides to escape her regular, boring life, with a long-term boyfriend, safe job and middle class family for a career in comedy. Varun Thakur plays her boyfriend turned much to her dismay – fiancé.

Right in the middle of what seems like her engagement party, Beanie flees. She later expresses her desire to be a stand-up comic, which comes as a shock to her closed ones. She faces rejection onstage, but is told by Ravi Patel’s character: “Real comics, they get right back up there!”

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag stars Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, Varun Thakur, and Girish Kulkarni.

It releases on Decemeber 4 on Netflix.

Lets enjoy the moment naa. Don’t worry bacche ho jayenge ek saal mein
“Lets enjoy the moment naa. Don’t worry bacche ho jayenge ek saal mein” – Varun Thakur
Mujse nahi ho paayega
“Mujhse nahi ho paayega” – Swara Bhasker
Muje stand up karna hai
“Mujhe stand up karna hai” – Swara Bhasker
Kispe stand-up karna hai
“Kispe stand-up karna hai?” – Girish Kulkarni
Are you flirting with me
“Are you flirting with me?” – Swara Bhasker
Give me the spot then hit on me
“Give me the spot, then hit on me” – Swara Bhasker
Real comics they get right back up there
“Real comics, they get right back up there” – Ravi Patel
Yeh shows jo tu karti hai log sachmuch haste hai
“Yeh shows jo tu karti hai log sachmuch haste hai?” – Mona Ambegaonkar
Just go back to your shaadi
Just go back to your shaadi
I am going to bomb again
“I am going to bomb again” – Swara Bhasker
You better become the next Science Idol or whoever
“You better become the next Science Idol or whoever” – Varun Thakur
Maine kal hi iss ladke ke saath sex kiya hai….bathroom mein …matlab hum ladkiyaan public toilet mein mutravisarjan nahi karti maine sambhog kar liya
“Maine kal hi iss ladke ke saath sex kiya hai….bathroom mein …matlab hum ladkiyaan public toilet mein mutravisarjan nahi karti maine sambhog kar liya” – Swara Bhasker
