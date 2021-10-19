Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Dhamaka Dialogues: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in an edge of the seat thriller film

We are some powerful dialogues from the trailer of Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash . Check out Dhamaka Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka shared its first trailer on Tuesday. Starring Kartik as a news anchor, the film looks intriguing as it takes us bang in the middle of a crisis situation. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in significant roles.

It’s time for all the Kartik fans to rejoice as the trailer of his next film, Dhamaka is releasing on Tuesday. The film marks Aaryan’s first collaboration with filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who recently delivered a hit web series, Aarya starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role.

The trailer shows Kartik as a news anchor Arjun Pathak. He gets embroiled in a tense situation when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. That call changes his life forever. Arjun is ready to dismiss a call about a terror attack on the sea link as a prank call when the bomb actually goes off.

After that, it is a race to the finish as the caller calls the shot amid a heinous terror attack on the heart of Mumbai. He is also worried for his wife Saumya Mehra Pathak (Mrunal Thakur) who is on the sea-link reporting the news. The situation gets tough as he is forced to get high TRPs for the channel.

The film also stars Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

Dhamaka looks like a promising film and could possibly also be Kartik’s best yet. The film will stream on Netflix on November 19, 2021.

Yeh mera exclusive Aap bas muje prime time ki seat wapas dedo
“Yeh mera exclusive Aap bas muje prime time ki seat wapas dedo” – Kartik Aaryan
Tumhe tumhari prime time ki seat wapas mil jaayegi …Hum news report nahi karte ..bhejte hain
“Tumhe tumhari prime time ki seat wapas mil jaayegi …Hum news report nahi karte ..bhejte hain” – Amruta Subhash
Main jab bhi kahungi I love you kahungi I love you ke siwaa kuch nahi kahungi
“Main jab bhi kahungi I love you kahungi I love you ke siwaa kuch nahi kahungi” – Mrunal Thakur
Main umeed karta hoon ki aakhir mein sab kuch theek ho jayega
“Main umeed karta hoon ki aakhir mein sab kuch theek ho jayega” – Kartik Aaryan
Yeh attack ko rokiye
“Yeh attack ko rokiye” – Kartik Aaryan
Welcome to the show
“Welcome to the show” – Kartik Aaryan
