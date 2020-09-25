Ginny Weds Sunny Dialogues: Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam’s funny romantic dialogues

Advtg.
The trailer of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam starrer Ginny Weds Sunny is out. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna and written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora.
The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of Ginny (Gautam) and Sunny (Massey). Ginny’s mother is looking for a suitable match for her daughter, who doesn’t want to enter an arranged marriage setup.
Enters Sunny, a young boy who has got the cheesiest dialogues to impress Ginny. While Sunny vows to make Ginny his wife, Ginny is confused about who to choose from among her many boyfriends. Eventually, the situation turns chaotic in this romantic-comedy.
We have list of funny romantic dialogues of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. Check out Ginny Weds Sunny Dialogues below:
Advtg.