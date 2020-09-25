Ginny Weds Sunny Dialogues: Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam’s funny romantic dialogues

Advtg.

The trailer of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam starrer Ginny Weds Sunny is out. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna and written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of Ginny (Gautam) and Sunny (Massey). Ginny’s mother is looking for a suitable match for her daughter, who doesn’t want to enter an arranged marriage setup.

Enters Sunny, a young boy who has got the cheesiest dialogues to impress Ginny. While Sunny vows to make Ginny his wife, Ginny is confused about who to choose from among her many boyfriends. Eventually, the situation turns chaotic in this romantic-comedy.

We have list of funny romantic dialogues of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. Check out Ginny Weds Sunny Dialogues below:

“Byaah kar lete hai uske baad restaurant khul jaaye toh usko bhi chalayenge aur apni life bhi” – Vikrant Massey

“Hum atleast ek saal ta kiss tarah milna chahiye only then we should take a decision“

“Aapka naam Gita hona chahiye tha Karam kar phal ki chinta mat kar” – Vikrant Massey

“Aise ladke ko lete aate ho…Gobar dete ho aur expect karto ki cake samajke kha jao” – Yami Gautam

“Muje love marriage karni hai” – Yami Gautam

“Aap bhaiyaa ho?” – Yami Gautam

“Ab toh main kheer bhi banaunga aur ginny ko teri bhabhi aur aapki bahu bhi” – Vikrant Massey

“Kasam paida karne wale ki” – Vikrant Massey

“Oyee meri yeh kasmaa kyun khaa raha hai?” – Rajiv Gupta

“Line maar rahe ho?” – Vikrant Massey

“Nahi main toh bas by the way puch rahi hoon” – Yami Gautam

“Picture itni kharab hai ki tu muje dekh raha hai?” – Yami Gautam

“Tum itni cute ho ki main picture nahi dekh raha hoon” – Vikrant Massey

“Yeh gandi liney maarna nahi chodega naa tu” – Yami Gautam

“Tu haan bolde abhi ke abhi chhod dunga” – Vikrant Massey

“Yeh kon tha chhota bheem” – Suhail Nayyar

“Aapki beti aur mera pehle se koi match hai naa…woh dhood hai toh main khatta nimbu..phatke naaa zindagi ka paneer ban gaya hai aap kyun nahi samaj rahe hai” – Vikrant Massey

“Toh hum punjabiyon ke paas aur hai ki kya – ek emotions ek paneer”

“Aapki beti shaadi kar rahi hai yaa musical chairs khel rahi hai?” – Yami Gautam

“Kya Yoga Yoga laga rakha hai yaha life bhujangasan ho gayi hai” – Vikrant Massey