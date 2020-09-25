Home Bollywood Dialogues

Ginny Weds Sunny Dialogues: Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam’s funny romantic dialogues

We have list of funny romantic dialogues of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. Check out Ginny Weds Sunny Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Ginny Weds Sunny Dialogues Vikrany Massey and Yami Gautam’s funny romantic dialogues
Ginny Weds Sunny Dialogues Vikrany Massey and Yami Gautam’s funny romantic dialogues
Advtg.

The trailer of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam starrer Ginny Weds Sunny is out. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna and written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of Ginny (Gautam) and Sunny (Massey). Ginny’s mother is looking for a suitable match for her daughter, who doesn’t want to enter an arranged marriage setup.

Enters Sunny, a young boy who has got the cheesiest dialogues to impress Ginny. While Sunny vows to make Ginny his wife, Ginny is confused about who to choose from among her many boyfriends. Eventually, the situation turns chaotic in this romantic-comedy.

We have list of funny romantic dialogues of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. Check out Ginny Weds Sunny Dialogues below:

Byaah kar lete hai uske baad restaurant khul jaaye toh usko bhi chalayenge aur apni life bhi
“Byaah kar lete hai uske baad restaurant khul jaaye toh usko bhi chalayenge aur apni life bhi” – Vikrant Massey
Hum atleast ek saal ta kiss tarah milna chahiye only then we should take a decision
Hum atleast ek saal ta kiss tarah milna chahiye only then we should take a decision
Aapka naam Gita hona chahiye tha Karam kar phal ki chinta mat kar
Aapka naam Gita hona chahiye tha Karam kar phal ki chinta mat kar” – Vikrant Massey
Aise ladke ko lete aate ho…Gobar dete ho aur expect karto ki cake samajke kha jao
“Aise ladke ko lete aate ho…Gobar dete ho aur expect karto ki cake samajke kha jao” – Yami Gautam
Muje love marriage karni hai
“Muje love marriage karni hai” – Yami Gautam
Aap bhaiyaa ho
“Aap bhaiyaa ho?”Yami Gautam
Ab toh main kheer bhi banaunga aur ginny ko teri bhabhi aur aapki bahu bhi
“Ab toh main kheer bhi banaunga aur ginny ko teri bhabhi aur aapki bahu bhi” – Vikrant Massey
Kasam paida karne wale ki
“Kasam paida karne wale ki” – Vikrant Massey
Oyee meri yeh kasmaa kyun khaa raha hai
“Oyee meri yeh kasmaa kyun khaa raha hai?” – Rajiv Gupta
Line maar rahe ho
“Line maar rahe ho?” – Vikrant Massey
Nahi main toh bas by the way puch rahi hoon
“Nahi main toh bas by the way puch rahi hoon” – Yami Gautam
Picture itni kharab hai kit u muje dekh raha hai
“Picture itni kharab hai ki tu muje dekh raha hai?” – Yami Gautam
Tum itni cute ho ki main picture nahi dekh raha hoon
“Tum itni cute ho ki main picture nahi dekh raha hoon” – Vikrant Massey
Yeh gandi liney maarna nahi chodega naa tu
“Yeh gandi liney maarna nahi chodega naa tu” – Yami Gautam
Tu haan bolde abhi ke abhi chhod dunga
“Tu haan bolde abhi ke abhi chhod dunga” – Vikrant Massey
Yeh kon tha chhota bheem
“Yeh kon tha chhota bheem” – Suhail Nayyar
Aapki beti aur mera pehle se koi match hai naa…woh dhood hai toh main khatta nimbu..phatke naaa zindagi ka paneer ban gaya hai aap kyun nahi samaj rahe hai
Aapki beti aur mera pehle se koi match hai naa…woh dhood hai toh main khatta nimbu..phatke naaa zindagi ka paneer ban gaya hai aap kyun nahi samaj rahe hai” – Vikrant Massey
Toh hum punjabiyon ke paas aur hai ki kyan ek emotions ek paneer
“Toh hum punjabiyon ke paas aur hai ki kya – ek emotions ek paneer”
Aapki beti shaadi kar rahi hai yaa musical chairs khel rahi hai
“Aapki beti shaadi kar rahi hai yaa musical chairs khel rahi hai?” – Yami Gautam
Kya Yoga Yoga laga rakha hai yaha life bhujangasan ho gayi hai
“Kya Yoga Yoga laga rakha hai yaha life bhujangasan ho gayi hai” – Vikrant Massey
Advtg.
Previous articleThis ‘Phone Bhoot’ pushes Ishaan Khatter into a different space
Next articleKasautii Zindagii Kay ending soon, Parth Samthaan says an emotional goodbye

Related Articles

News

Ginny Weds Sunny Trailer: Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam sets up a tale of love, life, weddings and music

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Trailer of the Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam-led Ginny Weds Sunny sets up a tale of love, life, weddings and music
Read more
News

The emerging new ‘stars’ of Indian OTT

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Just a few weeks, ago that filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared that he was impressed with the amazing new acting talents that the...
Read more
News

Arjun Mathur, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Shefali Shah nominated at International Emmys

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Indian web shows Delhi Crime and Four More Shots Please! have scored nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2020.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks