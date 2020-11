Netflix’s Mismatched Dialogues: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vidya Malavade funny Dialogues

Advtg.

Netflix’s upcoming – young adult series, Mismatched, based on Sandhya Menon’s bestseller, ‘When Dimple met Rishi’.

Chronicling the journey of a group of students who meet on campus, each determined to outdo the other, Mismatched is about friendship, rivalry, ambition and love.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, and written by Gazal Dhaliwal, the series is set to hit the service on November 20, 2020.

Advtg.

The charming boy-next-door Rohit Saraf (Rishi Shekhawat)and youth icon Prajakta Koli (Dimple Ahuja), along with Vihaan Samat (Harsh Agarwal), Taaruk Raina (Anmol Malhotra), Devyani Shorey (Namrata Bidasaria) and Muskkaan Jaferi (Celina Matthews), Kritika Bharadwaj (Simran Malhotra) and Abhinav Sharma (Krish Katyal) come together to form an ensemble cast that is bound to take you on a trip down memory lane, back to your college days. And adding to the perfectly mixed bag are Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha and Vidya Malavade as Zeenat Karim in the series.

The cast includes Prajakta Koli (Dimple Ahuja), Rohit Saraf (Rishi Shekhawat), Vihaan Samat (Harsh Agarwal), Taaruk Raina (Anmol Malhotra), Devyani Shorey (Namrata Bidasaria), Muskkaan Jaferi (Celina Matthews), Rannvijay Singha (Siddharth Sinha), Vidya Malavade (Zeenat Karim)

We have funny dialogues from the Netflix’s Mismatched below:

“Dekho beta karodon mein naa ek nikalta hai steve jobs .. teen chaar hote hai Bill Gates..baaki sab toh Cheema’s saab ke bête ki tarah mohalle mein hi cyber khol lete hai naa …Tum bhi khol lena shaadi ke baad Dimple cyber..“

“I am that guy jo ‘60s wala romance mein believe karta hai” – Rohit Saraf

“Yeh shaadi ke jode ki photo lele ..teko shaadi karna pasand hai naa?” – Prajakta Koli

“Pasand hai ka kya matlab hai..koi hobby thodi naa hai meri” – Rohit Saraf

“You look bomb dot com”- Muskkaan Jaferi

“LOL yeh toh sabbhi ko pata hai Lots of Love…Jab hamare shauhar guzar gaye naa sab Whats App pe afos jataate the jawaab mein hum likhte the Shukriya LOL Zeenat” – Vidya Malavade

“For a gamer chick this look is too Disney” – Muskkaan Jaferi

“Baalon se gamer hote toh tu India ki top gamer hoti” – Prajakta Koli

“Kisse pyaar kare kisse naa kare yeh hamare haath mein kaha hota hai“

“Jinki Kismat achhi hoti hai unhe woh ek mil jaata hai… They meant to be”

“Jo unhe accept karta hai someone they can show all of their flaws too”

What category do you think I’m in, bub?

“Wife material, baby“

“What exactly does Bha***dpappu mean?”