Netflix Torbaaz Dialogues: Sanjay Dutt’s powerful dialogues as a determined cricket coach

Torbaaz is ready to soar high as it releases exclusively on Netflix on 11 December, 2020. The story of the journey of redemption and rising from personal tragedy, set in Afghanistan, is the first Sanjay Dutt release after his successful recovery from illness earlier this year.

Speaking about his Netflix debut, Sanjay Dutt said, “The story of Torbaaz is closely aligned with the reality of Afghanistan, and the beautiful depiction of cricket as a means of deliverance is as true for the children as it is for my character, Nasser Khan, who bounces back from personal tragedy. I am truly grateful for all the love and support that I have received over the past few months, and I am glad to be returning to the screen with this powerful film. We have a strong partner in Netflix and am glad that the film will reach discerning audiences around the world, where the story can resonate across boundaries.”

Torbaaz is the story of one man who rises above his personal tragedy and decides to transform the lives of few refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction through the game of cricket.

Here are some powerful dialogues of Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev from Torbaaz. Check out Torbaaz Dialogues below:

“Ab inka markaj inke thikhano pe inka kabra banega we will achieve this by making our children suicide bombers“

“Hum marta nahi hum shahid hota hai”- Rahul Dev

“Yehi khoya tha maine Aryan aur Meera ko tumhari jitani tabhai to nahi dekhi maine lekin apno ko khone ka gum main samjh sakta hu” Sanjay Dutn

“Ek shart to lagegi hi lagegi meri team apke tame ke saath khelegi”- Sanjay Dutt

“Refugee camp mein rehene wale bacche terrorists nahi hote hai balki woh terrorism ka pehla shikaar hote hai”- Sanjay Dutt

“Ab hum unko wahi ghus ke marega“- Rahul Dev

“Hame cricekt se koi takleef nahi magar ye baccha ye hamare sipahi hain inko bade kaam ke liye taiyar kiya hai hamane” – Rahul Dev

“Are unke hathon mein balle pakda kar dekhe”- Sanjay Dutt

“In baccho ko jarurat umidd ki ek barose ki hai” – Sanjay Dutt

“Tum paanch wakt ki namaz padhate ho apne maksad ke liye aur main paanch wakt ki namaz padhata hu in baccho ke liye”- Sanjay Dutt