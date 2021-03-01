ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Dialogues

Qubool Hai 2.0 Dialogues: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in a romantic tale of love and action

By Shweta Ghadashi
Qubool Hai 2.0  the web series, starring Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover, will premiere on Zee5 Premium on March 12. Surbhi and Karan will reprise their roles as Asad and Zoya in the romantic drama.

The actors recently shot for the series in Belgrade, Serbia.

In ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, Surbhi and Karan will be seen reprising their roles as Zoya and Asad. Surbhi is seen running out of a beautiful mansion donning an all-white bridal ensemble while Karan is on mission to save the country. The pair is then seen getting separated at an airport.

Kehte hai jo ek baar mile woh mauka dusri baar mile woh ittefak jo teesri baar mile usse kismat kehte hai
“Kehte hai jo ek baar mile woh mauka dusri baar mile woh ittefak jo teesri baar mile usse kismat kehte hai” – Surbhi Jyoti
Tumhare desh ko tumhari zaroorat hai. Do you accept the mission
“Tumhare desh ko tumhari zaroorat hai. Do you accept the mission” – Mandira Bedi
Qubool Hai
“Qubool Hai” – Karan Singh Grover
Aap jiss tarah se meri taraf dekhte hai naa Allah miya mein bhool hi jaati hoon muje baat kya karni hai
“Aap jiss tarah se meri taraf dekhte hai naa Allah miya mein bhool hi jaati hoon muje baat kya karni hai” – Surbhi Jyoti
Hindustani dhoka nahi dete.. lekin jo uske mulk ke saath dhoka karta hai unhe uska jawaab wapas jaroor dete hai
“Hindustani dhoka nahi dete.. lekin jo uske mulk ke saath dhoka karta hai unhe uska jawaab wapas jaroor dete hai” – Karan Singh Grover
Aap muje kabhi nahi milti tabhi muje puri zindagi aapka intezaar rehta
“Aap muje kabhi nahi milti tabhi muje puri zindagi aapka intezaar rehta” – Karan Singh Grover
