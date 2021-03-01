Qubool Hai 2.0 Dialogues: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in a romantic tale of love and action

ADVERTISEMENT
Qubool Hai 2.0 the web series, starring Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover, will premiere on Zee5 Premium on March 12. Surbhi and Karan will reprise their roles as Asad and Zoya in the romantic drama.
The actors recently shot for the series in Belgrade, Serbia.
In ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, Surbhi and Karan will be seen reprising their roles as Zoya and Asad. Surbhi is seen running out of a beautiful mansion donning an all-white bridal ensemble while Karan is on mission to save the country. The pair is then seen getting separated at an airport.
Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti’s romantic dialogues in in a romantic tale of love and action. Check out Qubool Hai 2.0 Dialogues below:
