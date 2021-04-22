Radhe Dialogues: Salman Khan’s action packed dialogues promises blockbuster Eid treat

Adv.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all ready to set fire on the screen with his upcoming action-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is scheduled to release theatrically and also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms on May 13.

Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai trailer shows how cop Salman Khan is summoned to clean the city from criminals who are into drug trafficking. With high octane action scenes, the two minutes and 51 seconds videos managed to keep us hooked to it.

While Salman manages to woo with his killer style, Randeep Hooda earns whistles for his villain look. Disha Patani adds the glamour quotient to the film. Salman also says his most popular dialogue, “ek baar jo maine commitment kardi, uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta.”

Salman Khan shared the trailer and poster saying “”Aaaa raha hoon.. Your most wanted bhai, Radhe ke trailer ke saath aaj at 11am… am ka matlab hai Ante meridiem yaani gyarah baje subah.”

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios.

Salman Khan starrer Radhe Dialogues are quite entertaining and filled action power packed performances by the actors. Check out Radhe Dialogues below:

“Tumhe yeh police ka job suit nahi karta” – Disha Patani

“Jab kabhi meri behen hogi toh main uska naam Nadia rakhunga..Nadia” – Salman Khan

“Encounter mein maar dunga” – Jackie Shroff

“Police ki naukri hai giraftaar toh karna padega” – Salman Khan

“Mujrim hoon jaan se maarna padega” – Randeep Hooda

“Ek baar jo maine commitment kardi toh uske baad mein apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta” – Salman Khan

“I will clean the city” – Salman Khan