scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodDialogues

Ram Setu Dialogues: Akshay Kumar walks on water and on a mission to save Ram Setu

We have a list of dialogues from the trailer of Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Check out Ram Setu Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Ram Setu Dialogues Akshay Kumar walks on water and on a mission to save Ram Setu pic courtesy yt
Ram Setu Dialogues Akshay Kumar walks on water and on a mission to save Ram Setu pic courtesy yt

Akshay Kumar is back with another film Ram Setu and fans are super excited for this film. Akshay shared some unseen photos from the sets of Ram Setu and also spoke about the exosuit he had worn in the film.

Akshay shared a new video clip of Ram Setu on his Instagram handle. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Ram Setu ko bachane ke liye humare paas sirf 3 din hain.” The caption to his post read, “Taiyaar ho jaiye #RamSetu ki duniya ko aur bhi kareeb se dekhne ke liye, bas teen dinon mein! #RamSetuTrailer out on Tuesday, 11th October..”

‘Ram Setu’ follows the journey of an archaeologist who is working to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, ‘Ram Setu’ also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Satyadev. The adventure flick is set to hit the big screens on October 25. Akshay is also super excited about the stunts he has done in the film.

We have a list of dialogues from the trailer of Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Check out Ram Setu Dialogues below:

Mera kaam hai itihaas ki parak ko kholna
Mera kaam hai itihaas ki parak ko kholna
"Mera kaam hai itihaas ki parak ko kholna" - Akshay Kumar
Itihaas ka matlab samajte ho It thus happened
Itihaas ka matlab samajte ho It thus happened
"Itihaas ka matlab samajte ho? "It thus happened" - Akshay Kumar
Unhone hume marne ke liye iss mission pe bheja hain lekin sach ko saamne aane se koi nahi rokh sakta
Unhone hume marne ke liye iss mission pe bheja hain lekin sach ko saamne aane se koi nahi rokh sakta
"Unhone hume marne ke liye iss mission pe bheja hain lekin sach ko saamne aane se koi nahi rokh sakta" - Akshay Kumar
Duniya mein Shree Ram ke laakhon mandir hain par Setu sirf ek
Duniya mein Shree Ram ke laakhon mandir hain par Setu sirf ek
"Duniya mein Shree Ram ke laakhon mandir hain.... par Setu sirf ek" - Akshay Kumar
Previous article
‘Back to the Future’ fans tear up at Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s reunion
Next article
Delay spray for men: What is it & How to use?
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Malavika Mohanan

Shehnaaz Gill

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US