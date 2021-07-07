RIP Dilip Kumar: Memorable Dialogues of the legendary actor will remain in our hearts forever

Adv.

Bollywood Legendary Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday morning after prolonged bouts of illnesses. He passed away aged 98 on Wednesday early morning in a hospital.

Dilip is survived by his wife, actress Saira Banu. The two were married for over five decades. The couple had an age gap of almost a generation as Dilip Kumar was 22 years elder to Saira. Interestingly, Saira was born in the same year when Dilip Kumar made his Bollywood debut with the 1944 film Jwar Bhata.

In 1949, he acted in Andaz, which became his breakout performance, cementing his stardom as ‘tragedy king’ of Bollywood.

Adv.

In his career he was also linked up with several of his co-stars. In his autobiography The Substance and the Shadow, Kumar said that he first fell in love with his co-star kamini Kaushal, who worked with him on Nadiya Ke Paar, Shaheed Arzoo and Shabnam.

Team Glamsham pays tribute to the legendary actor as he will always remain in our hearts.

Check out the Dilip Kumar’s Memorable dialogues below: